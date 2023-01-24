GTA Online fans have been going through a rough time on PC due to the ongoing RCE hacking exploits, corrupting their data and accounts. While Rockstar Games haven’t addressed the situation publicly yet, fans want an acknowledgment and response.

Famous gamer TGG recently requested the developers on Twitter on January 22, 2023, to address the current state of GTA Online. They emphasized that it is unsafe for PC gamers to play as the chances of getting hacked seem high. Expressing their frustration and disappointment with the developers’ silence in this regard, they wrote:

“GTA Online is literally unsafe to play on PC and you haven’t even let players know.”

Fans are disappointed with no fix to GTA Online PC hacking RCE exploits so far

Liam @billsyliamgta I’m always going to feel bad for #GTAOnline players on PC. If you’re having a break due to the current situation, I recommend you try Bully or L.A. Noire if you haven’t played those titles yet! I’m always going to feel bad for #GTAOnline players on PC. If you’re having a break due to the current situation, I recommend you try Bully or L.A. Noire if you haven’t played those titles yet! https://t.co/Ewk8WumN16

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, famous insider Liam shared a meme video clip showcasing the current state of GTA Online and how cheaters can permanently ban players’ accounts on PC.

The new exploits allow hackers to add, remove or modify data for players in any lobby using remote code execution tactics.

Many fans also raised their concerns on social media regarding the current state of the game. Here are some of the relevant community reactions:

These exploits were first reported by Tez2, a reliable insider who tweeted about the ongoing threat to PC players. In a report posted on January 21, 2023, the insider shared that new extreme exploits have given hackers an enormous amount of power. By utilizing these exploits, cheaters can debilitate players in several ways, including:

Reset Mission Cooldowns

Corrupt Account

Remove Money

Rank

Badsport

Unlocks

Give Money (up to $15 million at a time)

Tez2 highly recommends using a firewall on PCs while playing the game or simply avoiding it. In a tweet on January 21, 2023, they also shared a temporary fix to cope with the corrupt account situation. He suggested that players follow these steps in case of account corruption:

Open the “Documents” folder on the PC Delete the “Rockstar Games” folder completely from it Reload the game to refresh the data

Speyedr also reassured players that the Guardian still prevents players from new exploits. However, they also warned about the severity of the damage these hackers can do in case of an incorrect installation of the software.

The developers are believed to be aware of the situation, and fans can expect a quick update to resolve the situation.

