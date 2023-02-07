GTA 5 achieves new milestone by selling over 175 million copies worldwide

GTA 5 has sold a whopping 175 million copies to date across all platforms and formats, as per new reports from Take-Two's recent investor call. CEO Strauss Zelnick hailed the success of the game as one of the defining moments in the studio's contributions to the industry.

According to Rockstar Games insider Ben (@@videotech_), known for sharing news about titles related to Take-Two, the highly popular Grand Theft Auto 5 sold over five million copies during the last quarter period, making it one of the best-selling games of all time.

With GTA 5 selling over 5 million copies in last quarter, Grand Theft Auto franchise crosses 395 million sales worldwide

Many fans have been waiting with bated breaths for any news about the sequel to GTA 5, and the news of its success might not be the exact thing that they want to hear. But sales figures show that even after nine years, the game, with its popular online mode, is as popular as ever.

The franchise in itself is one of the most successful brand names in the entertainment industry and had crossed the 150 million units sold mark back in 2021. By last August, another 20 million had been sold, increasing the number to 170. In comparison, sales in the last quarter might seem to be declining, but five million copies are nothing to scoff at.

Stats shared by Twitter user Gaming Detective indicate that GTA 5 is the best-selling game of the decade in the United States of America in terms of both the number of units sold and gross sales in dollars, having consistently sold over three console generations. Suffice it to say that the game is quite the success story, being the fastest-selling entertainment product to reach $1 billion in retail sales ever.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise itself has reportedly sold over a staggering 395 million copies, largely due to the success of their last game, which accounts for almost half of that number.

Some fans took the profitable sales figures as confirmation as to why the developers appear to keep updating and adding things to GTA Online without any concrete news for a sequel.

What does it mean for GTA 6?

Leaks and rumors about a possible announcement about the next installment in the franchise have been a constant thing as fans have been dying to get any news about the game's development. Last year's leaks had intensified the curiosity of gamers and fans of the series, but nothing in the conference call suggested anything remotely substantial about a forthcoming release.

With the success of GTA 5, Take-Two is expected to grow at a record pace in the coming years, and experts believe that the sequel will not be here before next year. Notably, some speculate it might even be pushed to 2025 or beyond.

