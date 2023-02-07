Insider believes GTA 6 is on track to be released in 2024-2025

Take-Two Interactive's third fiscal quarter earnings call was held on February 6, 2023, revealing some insights about the GTA franchise and other major projects. While the meeting's key emphasis was on Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, the upcoming GTA title was also discussed.

Fans quickly began to speculate about Grand Theft Auto 6 based on the limited information provided by Take-Two Interactive executives during the earnings call. While some believe the game will be released in 2023-24, others think the developers are planning for a later date.

Factors that hint at a 2024-2025 release period for GTA 6

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



- GTA Online will continue to get new DLCs

- GTA 6 will still likely release in 2024-2025

- RDR2 & GTA 5 exceeded expectations

- RDR2 sales on par with GTA 5



#RockstarGames Take-Two's earnings call is over. Here are all the highlights related to Rockstar Games:- GTA Online will continue to get new DLCs- GTA 6 will still likely release in 2024-2025- RDR2 & GTA 5 exceeded expectations- RDR2 sales on par with GTA 5 Take-Two's earnings call is over. Here are all the highlights related to Rockstar Games:- GTA Online will continue to get new DLCs- GTA 6 will still likely release in 2024-2025- RDR2 & GTA 5 exceeded expectations- RDR2 sales on par with GTA 5#RockstarGames https://t.co/9qRFYEzQlr

On February 7, 2023, a well-known game data miner and Rockstar Games insider, Gaming Detective, shared a tweet providing keynotes about Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call. In reference to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, they said:

“GTA 6 will still likely release in 2024-2025.”

Rockstar Games recently stated that it will continue to support Grand Theft Auto Online for the foreseeable future and will provide the game with more content.

While 2013's Grand Theft Auto 5 and 2018's Red Dead Redemption continue to set sales records, Take-Two Interactive expects to see exponential growth in the coming years.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



Looks like GTA 6 is still anticipated to release in 2024-2025.



#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames Take-Two continues to expect record financial growth over the next few years.Looks like GTA 6 is still anticipated to release in 2024-2025. Take-Two continues to expect record financial growth over the next few years.Looks like GTA 6 is still anticipated to release in 2024-2025.#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames https://t.co/O9YhDB2lBQ

According to Gaming Detective, this is a subtle hint about the release period of Grand Theft Auto 6. Although both companies suffered a major setback in September 2021 when hackers leaked around 90 pre-alpha stage clips from the upcoming game, Rockstar Games stated that the title's production would continue at full speed.

Many game data miners also claim that the gaming studio has already begun teasing GTA 6 in Grand Theft Auto Online. Gaming Detective also added to the speculation by sharing their findings on the subject. They claim that the recently released Taxi Work job poster bears a striking resemblance to the cover of the popular 2020 novel Miami Taxi Vibes.

A comparison of the Taxi Work jobs poster and the book cover of Miami Taxi Vibes (Image via Twitter/Gaming Detective)

Rockstar Games also included a helicopter model based on the Miami-Dade Police Department chopper in one of the GTA Online posters.

A comparison between the Miami-Dade Police Department chopper and Grand Theft Auto Online poster (Image via Twitter/Gaming Detective)

Furthermore, the Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt features a tropical island-themed graphics pattern. According to Gaming Detective, the pattern is reminiscent of Miami, aka Vice City, and it could be a tease from Rockstar Games.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



Mark my words, this is one of our first official GTA 6 teases.



#GTA #RockstarGames The Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt that leaked a few weeks ago has been released in GTA Online.Mark my words, this is one of our first official GTA 6 teases. The Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt that leaked a few weeks ago has been released in GTA Online.Mark my words, this is one of our first official GTA 6 teases.#GTA #RockstarGames https://t.co/NMrExW1VGz

Although neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two has issued official statements regarding the claims, fans are still combing through the hints.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes