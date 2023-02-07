Take-Two announces new GTA Online updates after the success of Los Santos Drug Wars

According to Take-Two's (Rockstar's parent company) recent earnings call, GTA Online will receive continued updates with new content added to the game. GTA 5 remains a top earner based on the latest sales figures, so the Los Santos Drug Wars will not be the last DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online.

Nine years after its release, GTA 5 continues to sell millions of copies per quarter and remains popular due to its active online community and roleplaying scene, as well as the steady support from developers who regularly release new content.

Take-Two president announces GTA Online support to continue through the fiscal year

According to insider Gaming Detective, who reports on a lot of Rockstar gaming news on Twitter, Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive announced during a conference with investors that they would continue to support GTA Online. Furthermore, apart from regular updates and patch fixes, players can also expect add-ons.

Here is a statement from Karl Stratoff, Take-Two's president, relevant to the subject:

"Throughout the balance of the fiscal year, Rockstar Games will continue to support Grand Theft Auto Online with additional content updates."

A key takeaway from the conference is that the GTA franchise is booming even though no new game has come out since 2013. As GTA 5 nears its decade-long run as the titular Grand Theft Auto experience for three consecutive console generations, the game has become one of the most lucrative titles in the entertainment industry.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick attributed the continued sales of GTA 5 in the last quarter to GTA Online, pointing to the latest DLC and new missions added to the game as reasons for its popularity:

"During the quarter, Rockstar Games released an array of new content for both Halloween and the Holiday season, as well as a new, story-driven update, Los Santos Drug Wars. The update launched in December and continues to deliver exciting new story and gameplay features to players across the Winter season, including a new business, Taxi missions, and much more to come, which is continuing to drive strong engagement with our player base."

During the earnings call, it was revealed that GTA 5 had sold over 175 million copies, with five million sold in the last quarter. This highlights the success of the recent GTA Online DLCs and updates, including the Los Santos Drug Wars in December 2022. Despite widespread anticipation for news about GTA 6, the update received positive reviews.

GTA Online's recent success has been bolstered by the new subscription service that was released by Rockstar last year called GTA+. The premium membership gives regular players recurring in-game cash and other benefits. The stand-alone version of the online mode has also been quite popular among players.

