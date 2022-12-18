GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update's plot explained

GTA Online's new Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has garnered a positive reception since its recent launch, especially because it has added six new story missions for players to take on.

The number of new features and content that has been added is quite high. As such, players may get confused about what is the exact story behind these missions and what are the main objectives Rockstar Games has introduced.

So, to simplify this problem, this article will try to explain the main story of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Note: Spoilers ahead for GTA Online's latest DLC. Viewer discretion is advised.

All the plot details GTA online players need to know about Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

The entire main story for this DLC happens in the six First Does missions that are introduced to the players. As such, these events start with Nervous Ron calling and telling them about a mysterious group of people that have taken over Trevor's property.

This is when GTA Online players need to travel to Sandy Shores, and meet with the new gang. Once they reach there, three of the major supporting characters in this DLC are revealed.

They are Labrat, Luchadora, and the leader of the gang, Dax, who quickly strikes up a conversation with the player and talks about his gang, the Fooliganz.

However, their conversation gets interrupted by The Lost MC as they shoot at their location and steal Dax's Journey II. Fortunately, he tells the players that he has a GPS tracker installed in that vehicle and requests them to bring it back from the biker gang.

After completing this task, Dax takes them to the Freakshop, which is an abandoned warehouse at Mirror Park.

From then on, most of the First Dose missions are concerned with Dax taking revenge on The Lost MC or stealing from them in some way or another.

In this entire storyline, GTA Online players play a crucial part by completing most of these tasks. For example, in the second First Dose mission, they have to pick up some "party supplies" for Dax while defending the stash from The Lost MC.

Similarly, the third First Dose mission mainly tasks them with destroying The Lost MC's properties and stealing their meth. So, it is safe to assume that the biker gang is the story's main villain. Another major element of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has to be the use of Acid, which is a hallucinogenic drug.

The fourth First Dose mission is a great example of its use. It involves players taking so much Acid that they get transported to a fantasy world where they have to eliminate magical creatures. However, this is the only outlier as all of the other missions are pretty straightforward.

After that, GTA Online players are told to find and blow up vans filled with Acid. This also leads to them confronting the Altruist Cult's members as the final van is located in their camp. There, gamers also have to defeat a Valkyrie helicopter.

In the final mission, Dax instructs players to steal chemicals that are essential for Acid production. He tells them to go to Humane labs and stealthily steal all of the important chemicals.

These are all the major plot elements concerning this DLC. There are not too many convoluted plot threads and most of them are easy to understand and digest. As such, it may turn out to be one of the better major content updates released for GTA Online.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes