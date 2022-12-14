How to complete GTA Online's Uncontrolled Substance First Dose mission in Los Santos Drug Wars

Uncontrolled Substance is the fourth mission in GTA Online's DLC Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in the First Dose series. It's not a difficult mission by any means, but it is one of the most trippy, mind-bending missions GTA games have ever seen.

This guide will cover everything from how to get around the mission and how to complete it. While the mission might look confusing for beginners, even seasoned players may be caught off guard by the dizzying mission that is aptly named, Uncontrolled Substance. Completing this mission unlocks the next part of GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars story.

GTA Online guide: How to complete the First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance mission

At the end of the previous mission, Dax called the player to head to the next destination to check what Labrat had been cooking up. The fourth mission in the First Dose series kicks off when you head to the said location and wait for Dax and the gang to arrive.

As soon as the mission starts, Dax mentions that they have a business to attend to and need to wait for Labrat. Labrat made a grand entry in his Zirconium Journey, carrying his new brew of acidic drinks. Dax calls for celebration after the previous mission's success and a newfound respect for the player.

Labrat hands you a bottle of his new acid brew, which will send you on a dizzying, trippy ride in a few moments. The mission starts once the dizziness reaches new heights.

Follow Dax on a trippy ride

Once you gain control of yourself, you will notice strange things around you. Dax is suddenly shirtless, Labrat wears a giant rat's mask, and a bunch of fish is swimming by you in a trippy, colorful world. Finally, you will notice yourself sitting on a bicycle. To get started, follow Dax.

The entire world around you will be colorful, with random trucks spawning in front of you. You will be wearing a mask as well in a moment once you start riding your bicycle. Dodge the spawning trucks in front of you to reach a checkpoint where you will next be seen riding a bike.

Things will start getting weird

Players will be seen on flying bikes as the mission gets even more trippy and dizzying (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

You will next be seen on a flying bike, wearing the same mask, with exploding blimps around you. Avoid confetti from exploding blimps and stay in a straight line to reach the next checkpoint. Next, you must stay on course and get through several gates without hitting them, which shouldn't be hard.

Once you're through that, you will be seen riding an Oppressor MKII with UFOs. This will last a few seconds before you head into a long, dizzying tunnel driving a go-kart car. Continue through the trippy tunnel to get back to ground level.

Kill the rabbit, become the rabbit

Players spawn as a huge rabbit in the final stages of the mission and must survive to complete it (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

You will next see yourself as a huge rabbit, squeaking and jumping toward the final checkpoint. However, you will be chased and shot by someone. Getting killed will spawn you as a hunter. To complete the mission, you must hunt down the rabbit this time and kill it to become the rabbit again.

Once you kill the huge rabbit, you will become the rabbit again, and you must head to the final checkpoint as soon as possible without getting killed. Upon reaching the final checkpoint, you will be beamed up to the sky and make a free-fall dive. There will be marked circles you must go through before you reach the ground.

The mission ends here, and you will receive a couple of calls from Dax. Ultimately, Dax will ask you to head to the next destination to start the next mission. GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars has lived up to its name in this DLC.

