GTA Online players can finally customize their bicycles in Criminal Enterprises update

Rockstar has added a lot of new features to the game with The Criminal Enterprises. However, nobody was expecting to be able to customize bicycles. According to famous GTA insider @John M, players can now customize their bicycles in Grand Theft Auto Online via the Avenger plane.
GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update was released a couple of days ago. It has added a lot of new content, gameplay improvements, and some unexpected features as well.
Players can now customize their bicycles in GTA Online
As per a post on Twitter by the source, players can customize their bicycles by changing headlights and tires in Grand Theft Auto Online.
Players simply need to own a Mammoth Avenger, a military-grade plane, and use its Vehicle Workshop. They need to reach it while riding a bicycle untill they see a message that states:
“Press [button] to enter your Avenger with the vehicle.”
Once inside, players can see a lot of options to customize the vehicle after the repair, if needed:
- Lights
- Loss/Theft Prevention
- Respray
- Sell
- Wheels
Players can customize headlights by changing the stock lights to Xenon Lights. They can also change the wheels and make them bulletproof. Here’s what each will cost in the game:
- Xenon Lights - $1900
- Bulletproof Tires - $23750
While players cannot change the paint or color of the bicycle, it is still cool to see such customization options. It’s safe to say that such distinct features are but a few reasons for Grand Theft Auto 5's monumental success.
GTA 5 has sold over 170 million copies worldwide
Another GTA insider, Ben, had a startling report as well. During Take-Two Interactive’s Q1 2023 investor conference, the company announced that the game has sold 170+ million copies since its release in 2013. It was also reported that the game sold an additional five million copies during the last quarter.
This is huge news considering that the game was launched almost a decade ago. Grand Theft Auto Online has certainly helped keep the momentum of the game strong with updates over the years.
With the success of The Criminal Enterprises update and Rockstar’s commitment to keep supporting the game, it seems there are a lot of things coming for fans in the future.