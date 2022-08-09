GTA Online players can finally customize their bicycles in Criminal Enterprises update

Rockstar has added a lot of new features to the game with The Criminal Enterprises. However, nobody was expecting to be able to customize bicycles. According to famous GTA insider @John M, players can now customize their bicycles in Grand Theft Auto Online via the Avenger plane.

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update was released a couple of days ago. It has added a lot of new content, gameplay improvements, and some unexpected features as well.

Players can now customize their bicycles in GTA Online

As per a post on Twitter by the source, players can customize their bicycles by changing headlights and tires in Grand Theft Auto Online.

John M @JohnM90GTA



@RockstarGames Did you know you can now finally customize your bicycles by installing Xenon Lights and Bulletproof Tires via the Avenger in #GTAOnline !? Did you know you can now finally customize your bicycles by installing Xenon Lights and Bulletproof Tires via the Avenger in #GTAOnline!? @RockstarGames https://t.co/jKTG8P5xRz

Players simply need to own a Mammoth Avenger, a military-grade plane, and use its Vehicle Workshop. They need to reach it while riding a bicycle untill they see a message that states:

“Press [button] to enter your Avenger with the vehicle.”

Once inside, players can see a lot of options to customize the vehicle after the repair, if needed:

Lights

Loss/Theft Prevention

Respray

Sell

Wheels

Players can customize headlights by changing the stock lights to Xenon Lights. They can also change the wheels and make them bulletproof. Here’s what each will cost in the game:

Xenon Lights - $1900

Bulletproof Tires - $23750

While players cannot change the paint or color of the bicycle, it is still cool to see such customization options. It’s safe to say that such distinct features are but a few reasons for Grand Theft Auto 5's monumental success.

GTA 5 has sold over 170 million copies worldwide

Ben @videotech_



An additional 5 million were sold during the last quarter.

#RockstarGames Just in: Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive, Inc has officially announced during its Q1 2024 investor conference that GRAND THEFT AUTO V has sold over 170 million copies to date.An additional 5 million were sold during the last quarter. Just in: Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive, Inc has officially announced during its Q1 2024 investor conference that GRAND THEFT AUTO V has sold over 170 million copies to date.An additional 5 million were sold during the last quarter.#RockstarGames https://t.co/DnwricsOZb

Another GTA insider, Ben, had a startling report as well. During Take-Two Interactive’s Q1 2023 investor conference, the company announced that the game has sold 170+ million copies since its release in 2013. It was also reported that the game sold an additional five million copies during the last quarter.

This is huge news considering that the game was launched almost a decade ago. Grand Theft Auto Online has certainly helped keep the momentum of the game strong with updates over the years.

Ben @videotech_ The GRAND THEFT AUTO franchise has sold over 380 million copies to date. The GRAND THEFT AUTO franchise has sold over 380 million copies to date. https://t.co/2mqz0mRLul

With the success of The Criminal Enterprises update and Rockstar’s commitment to keep supporting the game, it seems there are a lot of things coming for fans in the future.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan