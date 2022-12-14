Prices of all new GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars vehicles revealed

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars is now available, so players can purchase brand-new vehicles. They will be taking psychedelic trips across the state of San Andreas in this latest update.

Of course, they will need a mode of transportation in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars. Players should check out Legendary Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos for the latest.

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update just added five new rides this week alone. More will likely be on the way as the game updates itself. In the meantime, here's a look at the current price tags for each vehicle. Hopefully, players saved up enough money before the big update.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update has revealed the prices for all the launch vehicles

Here's the full list of prices

Players have quite a diverse selection to choose from this time around. These brand-new vehicles range from purely recreational to highly competitive. Without further ado, here is a full-price listing of the currently available cars in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update.

BF Surfer Custom - $590,000

- $590,000 Zirconium Journey II - $790,000

- $790,000 Declasse Tulip M-100 - $1,658,000

- $1,658,000 Annis 300R - $2,075,000

- $2,075,000 Overflod Entity MT - $2,355,000

On a related note, the Entity MT can also be given HSW upgrades in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players will have to pay $850,000. It's worth it just for the performance enhancements, let alone the missile jammers or remote control units.

Where to find each vehicle

Players need to know where to find these latest rides. Otherwise, they would be wasting time looking for something that isn't there, and that's not exactly fun. Players can find these vehicles using the following websites in the GTA Online update:

BF Surfer Custom - Southern San Andreas Super Autos

- Southern San Andreas Super Autos Zirconium Journey II - Southern San Andreas Super Autos

- Southern San Andreas Super Autos Declasse Tulip M-100 - Southern San Andreas Super Autos

- Southern San Andreas Super Autos Annis 300R - Legendary Motorsport

- Legendary Motorsport Overflod Entity MT - Legendary Motorsport

Remember, there will be at least "a dozen" more vehicles added over the course of the next few weeks. This is according to Rockstar's latest newswire post, dating to December 13. Players should keep in touch with the official website just in case more news drops.

Don't forget about the free vehicles in the latest update

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update also includes a Declasse Tahoma Coupe, the Brickade 6x6, and the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C. Players can get ahold of these vehicles without paying for them. Of course, any future modifications will cost extra in this game.

Rockstar is rewarding players with a free Tahoma since they successfully completed the Heists Challenge 2022. The offer is available from December 16-18, 2022. Afterwards, players will have to pay for the vehicle. It's based on the same car from GTA San Andreas.

Meanwhile, players can steal the Brickade 6x6 as part of the First Dose series of missions. It can be upgraded with the Acid Lab in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. Players can also obtain a free Manchez Scout C by completing those same missions. It counts as a delivery bike in this game.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes