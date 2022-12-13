List of new GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars First Dose story-driven missions revealed

Rockstar Games have just released their highly anticipated GTA Online DLC, the Los Santos Drug Wars, and with it, many new features and additions are expected to be introduced.

Currently, players are downloading this DLC, however, GTA informers such as Tez2 have already found many new things that players can find once they log into a session.

These discoveries also involve six new First Dose story-driven missions that many fans are waiting for. Here is a list of these six new First Dose story-driven missions.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

The following are six of the First Dose Story missions that GTA Online players should look out for

In the aforementioned tweet, Tez2 highlighted six new First Dose missions. These missions are expected to be an introduction to a two-part story arc that will be added in the coming weeks or months.

Here is the list of missions:

Many players will think that these are a surprisingly small amount of missions that Rockstar Games have added to GTA Online. However, as previously mentioned, more features and missions will be added in the future

Thus, it is safe to assume that this is the first act of a bigger story Rockstar Games is trying to tell with this DLC, and more new or old characters might be introduced as time passes by.

When it comes to the content in all these missions, players can expect to meet up with Nervous Ron, a popular character first introduced in GTA 5.

After that, players will have to go to Blaine County, where this contact mission will probably start. They will meet with a new gang trying to gain street cred and reputation in the Los Santos psychedelics trade business.

GTA Online players in these First Dose missions will get the opportunity to create their own potent hallucinogenics and may even work in Acid Lab or start their own drug dealing business.

Players will also fight wealthy hippies as they may be dangerous enemies during these story missions who will try to eliminate them. Hence, players should ensure they have strong weapons and armored vehicles.

Biker gangs will also make an appearance, therefore, players should have a sniper rifle or any other long-range weapon, as these enemies may be traveling on fast bikes.

These story missions can be done solo or with a team of four GTA Online players. Therefore, this contact mission can become a new way to earn a lot of money in the game.

As it has only been a few hours since this DLC was released, most GTA Online players are still playing all of these missions, thus, more elaborate and detailed information about each of these new additions will be out in the future.

