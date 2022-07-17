GTA Online guide: How to join a private session

There are two main ways to get a private session in GTA Online. First, one can join a Solo or Invite Only Session. Second, they can be in a solo Public lobby. Both methods are surprisingly easy, although there are advantages and disadvantages to consider. The first method is much easier to do, regardless of the player's platform.

The second method is a little more technical but can be more useful due to certain features being locked to public lobbies. Either way, this guide will cover both approaches and leave it up to the reader to decide which one they want to use.

Here is how you can get a private session in GTA Online

There are several reasons why a player might prefer a private session in GTA Online. It doesn't matter what the reason is, as long as they know how to create a private session. Here is a short list of the advantages of using the Invite Only method:

Much easier to do

Can guarantee that no player will join the user (except for modders, which is primarily a PC problem)

Here is a short list of the advantages of using the solo public lobby method:

No useful features are limited, as everything is available in a public lobby

This method doesn't usually have to be repeated by the player every time they want to get a private session

Creating an Invite Only Session

Here is how you can get into an Invite Only Session:

Pause GTA Online. Go to Online. Select Find New Session. Select Invite Only Session.

Alternatively, players can choose a Solo Session. However, an Invite Only Session is a private session that allows players to invite their friends and not worry about randoms, making it a little more useful overall. Coupled with that, players can choose to be solo in an Invite Only Session if need be.

Solo public lobbies

GTA Online players can greatly increase the odds of being in a solo public lobby. It's basically a Public Session, but without any players. There aren't any limitations to what one can do in them compared to an Invite Only Session, but some methods of getting a solo public lobby still allow other like-minded players to also be in the same session.

Here is how PlayStation players can do it:

Go into Settings. Go to Network. Select Settings once again. Select Set Up Internet Connection. Find the Internet option that you're currently using and press the Options Button on the PS5 controller. Head into Advanced Settings. On the very bottom is "MTU Settings." Change it from "Automatic" to "Manual." Change MTU to a value between 800 and 900. Boot up GTA Online as usual.

For Xbox players, they can:

Go into Settings. Head to Account. Select Privacy & online safety. Select Xbox Privacy. Select View details & customize. Select communication & multiplayer. Change "You can join Multiplayer games" from Allow to Block. Boot up GTA Online as usual.

PC players can use Resource Monitor to suspend the GTA5.exe.

