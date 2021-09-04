How to make a private session in GTA Online: A beginner’s guide

Sometimes a public lobby can be too much for GTA Online players, which is why they prefer a private session.

Griefers and tryhards have been a major problem for GTA Online since its release. Whether they blow up personal vehicles or challenge players to death matches, it can be a real hassle. They make it hard to get missions done. As a result, some GTA Online players have to resort to private sessions.

There are major differences between a private and public session. GTA Online players might prefer a solo lobby. They will also have the option to invite different players. Doing so allows them to control who gets to take part in the session. For those who are just starting out, here is what needs to be done.

A beginner's guide on making private sessions in GTA Online

GTA players need to load the story mode first. If they start with GTA Online, they will be sent to a public lobby. Obviously, this is not what they want, so here is how players can select a private session.

Step-by-step process

The above video demonstrates what a private session looks like. GTA Online players can enjoy a more relaxed environment. To achieve this, they must first enter story mode and then select GTA Online. They will be given the option to choose their preferred lobby.

GTA Online players can decide between solo or invite only. This applies to every platform. Players can do this on both PC and the current generation of consoles. It's simple and easy to do, even for beginners.

To send invites, players can look over their friend list. If they are currently playing GTA Online, they can be sent an invite for a private session. Players can also choose a crew session as this allows them to perform heists more easily.

Benefits of a private session

First and foremost, GTA Online players no longer have to worry about griefers and tryhards. For example, as seen in the above video, they often get in the way of cargo runs. It can be frustrating losing hard earned money.

Players can use private sessions to their advantage. While GTA Online can be an interactive experience, some users are best avoided. Most lobbies are riddled with explosions on a daily basis. It's not fun trying to scrupulously complete a challenge, only to fail because of an Oppressor Mk II.

Private sessions allow players to dictate the game on their terms. Chaos is all well and good, but sometimes order is needed. Whether it's a cargo run or a bank heist, players already have a lot on their minds. They don't need to worry about homing missiles or troll messages.

A final note

It remains to be seen how the standalone GTA Online will handle this feature. Since it's separate from the GTA 5 story mode, there's going to be a change in how private sessions work. Presumably, the game will allow players to select their lobby right from the beginning.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

