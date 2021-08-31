5 things most GTA players do when they're bored in-game

One of the most significant accomplishments of the GTA franchise has to be its vast open world. In a highly detailed world, the GTA titles offer a vast roster of varied activities for the players. This could include taking up side missions, aimlessly driving around in the city, or terrorizing the public.

Many players hop on GTA to simply relax and roam around in the city when they are bored. In a way, the detailed world of GTA offers players a place to kick back and chill, and also a place to take care of their stress.

Here are five such activities players can do in GTA when they are bored.

5 things players usually do in GTA to kill their boredom

1) 'Cruisin Down the Street In My 64'

This is the most obvious item on the list. Believe it or not, driving around in GTA is something players have often found to be therapeutic. It lets players relax and kill time. Driving around in a beautiful city can act as a stress buster as well.

Having favorite tunes play on the radio while driving around is simply a cherry on top.

2) Watching a movie

This is something players can only do in GTA 5, and it is undeniably one of the best additions. Much like in real life, if players are feeling rather bored they can just go catch a movie.

3) Sightseeing

This is perhaps what makes open worlds so much fun: the element of sightseeing. Los Santos and its surrounding areas make up for fine tourist spots, and players can drive around the entire map and maybe even click some pictures of their trip.

Here's a sightseeing suggestion: go pay a little visit to the Mt. Gordo ghost at night.

4) Custom Races

This is something players on GTA Online can do. Custom Races are a great way to kill time while fooling around in impossible race tracks, occasionally wrecking cars.

5) All guns blazing

Now, while this may seem rather psychotic, in the inconsequential world of video games this is the best stress buster available. No player can deny the sheer joy of opening fire on an entire street or blowing up cars for no reason at all.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

