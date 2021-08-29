5 of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online

Some of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online will cost players over five million dollars.

GTA Online is a constant power struggle for money. Players want to feel like they are on top of the world. It's not enough to have penthouses and profitable businesses. Sometimes they also want to show off in style and the best way to do it is with a vehicle. GTA Online has some really expensive ones.

These vehicles fetch high price tags. When the fifth most expensive one is over five million dollars, the plunge only gets steeper. GTA Online players have to carefully think about why they want these vehicles. Not all of them are worth the check it was written on.

Five of the most expensive GTA Online vehicles

5) Tula ($5,173,700)

The Mammoth Tula is a military aircraft meant for combat. GTA Online players should mod it to its maximum capabilities. By doing so, they will make the most use of this expensive vehicle.

It offers a very fast horizontal take off as unlike most planes, it has both vertical and horizontal flight modes. This allows the Tula to carefully navigate tighter areas. However, its wide body makes it prone to a potential crash. GTA Online players need to be careful near the Los Santos buildings.

The Tula can also float in the water. Players can defend themselves with various weapons and countermeasures. It's useful for both offensive and defensive capabilities. Best of all, it can drop bombs.

4) Ruiner 2000 ($5,745,600)

As part of the Import/Exports update, this vehicle offers reliable performance. It boasts great handling, acceleration, and top speed. The Ruiner 2000 is a modified variation of the original Ruiner.

This special vehicle has many useful functions. For example, players can use the parachute system when airborne. There is also a power hop that lets it take off from the ground. Parachutes are a great safeguard for this feature.

In terms of weaponry, players can use machine guns and homing missiles. This is a basic necessity against heavily armored vehicles. Again, players should always modify their vehicles with the best upgrades.

3) RM-10 Bombushka ($5,918,500)

It is one of the largest aircraft in the entire game. It will take up most of the hangar. GTA Online players might be disappointed in the slow performance of this vehicle. It doesn't take off very quickly, nor can it outmaneuver enemies. The large size makes it an obvious target.

Players can make the most of the Bombushka with a second gunner. Its explosive weaponry provides heavy fire power against enemies. The gunners can also switch positions between the front, side, and rear.

The Bombushka can use its bombs to lay waste on battlefields. However, explosive snipers are a major weakness. This military aircraft is a very big target, which means it only takes a few hits before they go down.

2) P-996 LAZER ($6,500,000)

GTA Online players don't always have to rely on Hydras. The P-996 LAZER is another viable alternative. This military jet employs dual explosive cannons, along with homing missiles. One advantage of the LAZER is that it can vertically climb upwards. It also has a slightly better turn than the Hydra.

The LAZER lacks countermeasures like flares and smoke. As a result, GTA Online players will have to skillfully maneuver the skies. It does have durability in the form of armor upgrades. Players can eject themselves out of the cockpit right before they crash. However, they need to make good use of their parachute.

Veteran players will have no difficulty flying this vehicle. It does have sensitive controls, but it also boasts great top speed. Pilot skills will determine how well a player uses this military jet.

1) Luxor Deluxe ($10,000,000)

The Luxor Deluxe is more gilded than it is golden. Despite being the most expensive vehicle in GTA Online, it isn't worth the costly investment. It mainly functions as a financial statement to other players. More than likely, they will blow it up right away. Owners can only hope they miss.

Due to a lack of protection, the Luxor Deluxe will not survive for very long. Populated lobbies will paint a red target on the player's back. It should only be used in private lobbies. However, that defeats the purpose of owning it as players are meant to showcase this vehicle.

At the very least, passengers can have a good time in the Luxor Deluxe. They can perform rich people activities, such as wine drinking and cigar smoking.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

