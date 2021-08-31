How the GTA protagonists changed over time

From silent characters to loudmouths, GTA protagonists have significantly changed over the years.

Gameplay design has always been consistent in the GTA series. Players will have to shoot and drive their way around a particular city. However, the story is always different. There is a reason why GTA 3 is nothing like GTA San Andreas as the protagonists are what dictate the story.

Throughout the years, Rockstar Games has changed the presentation of GTA protagonists. Each of them has a unique personality and motivation. Subsequently, the stories change along with them and it’s quite interesting to see how the GTA protagonists vary in each game.

How GTA protagonists changed over the years

There are over 16 games to cover, each with their own unique flavor. Player characters are representative of their respective games. Subsequently, GTA protagonists have changed significantly in the past few decades.

Starting with silent protagonists

Since the early days of the series, GTA protagonists lacked personality traits. Their primary motivations were power, money, and revenge. For this reason, there are so many GTA protagonists to choose from in the 2D era. All of them are interchangeable with each other.

Claude is the most recognizable of these GTA protagonists. Rockstar Games had difficulty turning a 2D franchise into a 3D one. As a result, they decided to make Claude a mute character. It was gameplay first and story mode second.

The plot was mainly driven by other characters. Claude would stand there in silence while they gave him orders. All of his conversations were one-sided, and he would simply react to events.

Playable characters now have personalities

GTA Vice City was a dramatic change in direction. This is the first game in the series with a fully voiced main character. Tommy Vercetti doesn't just stand around and listen to people. He drives his own actions.

Voiced by Ray Liotta, he has definable personality traits. Tommy is known for his casual dialog, witty remarks, and angry outbursts. It allows for emotional investment in the character. For example, he is rightfully irate whenever he is betrayed. Tommy always means business, and he never messes around.

This is the new direction going forward. GTA protagonists now have to set themselves apart. The main difference is that Rockstar Game no longer had to rely on big names like Ray Liotta. Instead of recognizable actors, they settled for relatively smaller ones.

A change in the moral compass

While Claude and Tommy were mainly driven by selfish desires, that was not the case in future titles. GTA protagonists now have to fight for more than just themselves. Starting with GTA San Andreas, there was more at stake.

CJ is far more friendlier than the previous main characters. While he is still a coldblooded criminal, he does care deeply about his friends and family. CJ goes out of his way to help them, even if it doesn't provide him any benefits.

Niko Bellic took it one step further in GTA 4. Out of all the GTA protagonists, he is the most complex. He knows what he is doing is wrong and wants to make it right. Tragically, he is never able to escape his violent past. Niko always feels the weight of his actions along with a heavy burden throughout his game.

Here is a little bit of everything

GTA 5 is a unique game in the series. Multiple GTA protagonists are now playable in a single game, and each of them is completely different. Michael is a retired family man, while Franklin has lofty career ambitions. On the other hand, Trevor is a deranged maniac prone to violence.

These GTA protagonists are also a callback to earlier games. Michael, Franklin, and Trevor are all sociopathic criminals. They certainly don't regret any of their actions. In fact, they would likely do it all over again. However, they are not without redeemable qualities.

All three characters have moments where they truly care about each other. When scratching beneath the surface, they are found to be surprisingly complex. However, players have to go through the entire story as only then will they see what it's all about.

A return to its roots

GTA Online finally brings back silent protagonists. Since players may create their own character, this decision makes sense. Silent characters provide a blank slate as they can be molded to suit the player's whims and fancies. Personalities are defined by gameplay actions.

Whether a player is friendly or fiendish, that choice is up to them. What they all have in common is criminal aspirations. Suffice to say, every player can rise to the top.

It remains to be seen what GTA 6 has in store for playable characters. Nonetheless, it will be an interesting development. and Rockstar Games always tries to evolve in every generation. Hopefully, it's worth the long wait.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul