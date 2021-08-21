5 special vehicles from GTA Online that stand out right away

Not just any vehicle catches the eye of GTA Online players as only a select few tend to stand out in their own way.

Special vehicles are known for their distinct features. They are unlike anything else from GTA Online. For one reason or another, they specialize in a particular category. Some are suited to combat while others gracefully take to the skies. Better yet, some can even do both.

In the past few years, GTA Online has gone off-the-wall.

Its vehicle selection has become far more diverse than previous generations. For the sake of convenience, this list will include the price tags. GTA Online players should definitely take a look at these special vehicles.

Five special vehicles from GTA Online that stood out to players

5) Vigilante ($3,750,000)

Vigilante (Image via Rockstar Games)

Comic book fans would certainly appreciate this callback to the Batmobile.

The Vigilante is a dark and brooding vehicle with long bodywork. Its narrow design makes it distinguishable from other vehicles of its class. Notably, it only uses a single color for its paint job.

The Vigilante uses machine guns for combat. GTA Online players can also modify their vehicles with missile launchers. Best of all, there is a boost that can make the Vigilante go faster. It's one of the more stylish special vehicles in the game.

In terms of performance, the Vigilante is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

It can go up to 150 miles per hour. It handles very well, but it can be prone to oversteering. At the very least, its narrow design allows it to bypass traffic more easily. The Vigilante is a reliable vehicle for personal use.

4) Phantom Wedge ($2,553,600)

Phantom Wedge (Image via Rockstar Games)

This isn't just any semi-truck. With a few adjustments, it's now a death machine that rules the road. Phantom Wedges are notable for their ramming capabilities. The sharp metal wedge on the front will plow through most vehicles.

In many ways, it's preferable to the Armored Boxville and Ramp Buggy.

The Phantom Wedge can hit smaller targets without any issues. It also boasts good top speed for high speed pursuits. After the Arena War update, it no longer damages itself upon ramming.

Interestingly, it seems to be based off a vehicle from Mythbusters, a popular educational show. It was featured in the grand finale, where its offensive power came into play. At least it's a feasible vehicle for real life usage.

3) Anti-Aircraft Trailer ($1,862,000)

Anti-Aircraft Trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unlike most vehicles, this one requires the use of another to move around. Its main purpose is combat.

GTA Online players can equip various weapons to the turret. They can choose between machine guns, missile launchers, and flak cannons. Extra firepower is within their reach.

There are notable weaknesses to the anti-aircraft trailer. This vehicle requires an additional GTA Online player. Improper teamwork can result in heavy losses. The trailer is also prone to rolling over.

Drivers need to be careful when towing this vehicle. If they are reckless, they can easily misplace whoever is using the machine. Both the driver and the gunman need to be on the same page.

2) Thruster Jetpack ($3,657,500)

Thruster Jetpack (Image via Rockstar Games)

Jetpacks are no longer a secretive government project. GTA Online players were excited when it made its return from the previous generation. Now everybody can go out and buy it for themselves.

Its fast and lightweight nature allows players to freely move around. Despite its weapon capabilities, it's not useful in combat situations. The lack of defense means players will go down instantly.

Thruster jetpacks are still fun to use. Given the huge size of the overworld map, it's an easy mode of transportation. Unlike helicopters and planes, GTA Online players have a wider range of movement. They are far less likely to crash into objects as well.

However, they are still susceptible to damage.

1) Oppressor Mk II ($3,890,250)

Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

No other special vehicle defines GTA Online better than the Oppressor Mk II.

Out of all the items on this list, the Oppressor is the most expensive. It's a weapon of mass destruction that justifies its price tag. For better or worse, players of the lowest skill can use the Oppressor.

GTA Online lobbies are littered with these flying motorbikes. Players left unprepared are at a distinct disadvantage. The Oppressor sacrifices defense for offense and speed. Opponents will have a hard time hitting it.

It remains a controversial vehicle. Despite its cooldown, it's a great vehicle for griefers.

Many critics despise how overcentralizing it is to the metagame. Even the Orbital Cannon isn't as prominent. Either way, it certainly made its mark on GTA Online, let alone the series.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

