Top 5 most expensive sports classics cars in GTA Online

GTA Online has over a few dozen sports classics cars in the game right now, so some fans want to know what the five most expensive options are.

This list will focus on each sports classics' default price. Trade Price will be brought up, but the ranking is solely based on their default price.

There are several expensive sports classics cars in GTA Online, but this vehicle class also has some of the best vehicles in the game.

It's worth noting that this is about the sports classics cars' prices in GTA Online, not GTA 5. In GTA 5, the Z-Type costs $10,000,000, which is far higher than the prices of every vehicle except the Luxor Deluxe in GTA Online (which it's equal to).

In GTA Online, the Z-Type only costs $950,000, which is far below several other sports classics options.

The five most expensive sports classics in GTA Online

5) JB 700W ($1,470,000)

The JB 700W, as it appears in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The JB 700W is an interesting sports classics car. It's not designed with racing in mind, but it does have some unique features that most vehicles don't have in GTA Online, sports classics or not.

It can use two variations of proximity mines.

First, there is the Spike option. It bursts a vehicles' tires if they're not bulletproof tires. The second option is the Slick variation. It's essentially an oil puddle that makes it difficult for a vehicle to control itself when driving over it.

Of course, it also has machine guns, which makes it a fun novelty to use in GTA Online. Unfortunately, it does not have a Trade Price to make it cheaper.

4) Retinue MK II ($1,620,000)

The Retinue MK II, as it appears in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some GTA Online players would like to believe that the Retinue MK II is overpriced. It doesn't compare at all to the more expensive sports classics options in GTA Online, and that's not to mention the cheaper options that still outclass it.

It's not a terrible sports classics car, but it is a tad overpriced in GTA Online. Even the Trade Price of $1,215,000 does little to salvage it. It's not a weaponized or armored vehicle, although it does feel stable when driving.

It is a reliable choice for races if the player must use a sports classics car.

3) Stromberg ($3,185,350)

The Stromberg, as it appears in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Stromberg has had a sizable price increase compared to the previous sports classics car. It's almost double the price, and that's easily explained thanks to the numerous advantages that the Stromberg has over the average classic sports car.

It can fully submerse itself underwater, which is a rarity for most cars. It also has good defense against direct explosions, as well as 30 decent homing missiles. It even has a torpedo launcher, which can devastate boats and other submersible vehicles.

The Stromberg also has a generous Trade Price of $2,395,000, which makes it seem less outclassed compared to the Toreador than usual.

2) Toreador ($3,660,000)

The Toreador, as it appears in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

When it comes to popular vehicles in GTA Online, there aren't many vehicles that can say they're more popular than the Toreador. It regularly tops Google Trends as far as vehicles go (and it's not just limited to sports classic cars).

Of course, that's because the Toreador is arguably one of the best vehicles in the entire game.

It's unquestionably one of the best vehicles when it comes to freemode. It doesn't have an icon that makes the player stick out (like the Oppressor Mk II has), but that's not the only advantage it has.

It also has unlimited missiles, good resistance to direct explosions, a booster, and the ability to fully submerge the vehicle underwater.

The Toreador might not have a Trade Price yet in GTA Online, but it's still worth every single dollar.

1) Deluxo ($4,721,500)

The Deluxo, as it appears in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Technically speaking, the Deluxo is cheaper than the Toreador if Trade Prices are considered. Normally, the Deluxo costs $4,721,500, but its Trade Price is $3,550,000. Regardless, it's the most expensive sports classics vehicle in GTA Online according to its default price.

The Deluxo has a powerful hovercraft mode, which allows it to traverse through different terrains rather effortlessly. It flies well, and it also has 30 accurate homing missiles to destroy any pesky foes.

Its base stats leave a lot to be desired, but it does possess a terrific top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h), which is only behind the Toreador's top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h).

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

