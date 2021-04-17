5 reasons to own a Toreador in the current GTA Online metagame

The Pegassi Toreador is one of the best vehicles that any serious player can own in GTA Online.

Some vehicles have specific niches that make them viable in one or two circumstances, but the Toreador is one of the most versatile vehicles in GTA Online.

However, the purpose of this article is to inform players who are undecided about whether they should purchase the Pegassi Toreador.

Why should players own a Toreador in GTA Online in the current metagame?

#5 - Reasonable price

The Toreador isn't as unrealistically expensive as the Luxor Deluxe in GTA Online (Image via GTA Base)

While $3,660,000 isn't cheap by any means, there are still nearly two dozen vehicles that are more expensive than that in GTA Online.

Given the Toreador's sheer versatility, this price can easily be justified. Players can use the Toreador to great effect in both Contact Missions and Heists, especially since there aren't a lot of better vehicles to consider in GTA Online.

#4 - It can go practically anywhere the driver wants

There aren't many locations that the Toreador could not reach within the confines of GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Toreador can realistically take the player wherever they want to go.

If the player wishes to drive on a road with a fast vehicle, the Toreador can easily handle that. Off-roading is also a breeze because of the vehicle's ability to use a booster.

The Toreador can also fly for short periods of time because of this booster. Its air mobility isn't as easy to use as the Oppressor Mk II, but skilled players can still move around the map effortlessly with the Toreador.

This even includes underwater exploration, as the Toreador has a submarine mode. If players have unlocked Sonar from the Kosatka, then the Toreador can also be used to find hidden caches.

#3 - Boosting potency

The Toreador's booster is what allows it to dominate air vehicles in GTA Online (Image via Charlie INTEL)

As mentioned previously, the Toreador is capable of using a booster similar to the Rocket Voltic's. Unlike the Rocket Voltic, the Toreador is capable of spamming the booster more frequently, which makes it the superior option for most navigational purposes.

Furthermore, it's a top-tier evasion maneuver that Toreador drivers can use to evade potential threats. If a missile is coming too close, players can simply boost and move the Toreador so it'll miss. Alternatively, one can just use the booster to get from point A to point B more quickly.

The Toreador is also cheaper than the Rocket Voltic, so that's a huge benefit to consider if a player just wants to have fun in the current GTA Online metagame.

#2 - Unlimited missiles

Some top-tier vehicles are limited by the number of missiles they can hold (if any). The Toreador is a weaponized vehicle capable of shooting missiles, making it superior to the vast majority of vehicles in GTA Online.

What makes it even better is the fact that the Toreador has unlimited missiles. Something like the Oppressor MK II only has 20, making it shaky to use in some missions and events.

By comparison, the Toreador's infinite missile capacity means that reckless players don't have to worry about missile management. A GTA Online player driving the Toreador can always rely on the vehicle's ability to shoot a missile, thus making it excellent for PVP situations.

#1 - It has an excellent matchup against most vehicles in the game

Any vehicle that excels against others is going to be viable in a metagame like GTA Online's. Other oppressive vehicles, like the Oppressor MK II, are weaker than the Toreador (in the hands of a skilled and competent player). Technically, this is a conglomerate of the reasons above and those that aren't listed, but it's still worth discussing.

Given the fact that it takes six homing rockets to be destroyed, most agile weaponized vehicles won't be able to destroy it quickly. Slower vehicles with the firepower capable of doing so simply can't keep up with the Toreador's superior mobility.

At sea, the Toreador has no equal. Its booster makes it faster than other underwater vehicles in GTA Online, and boats have no way of combating a Toreador driver from attacking underneath.

