5 best things to buy in GTA Online

GTA Online can be an extremely overwhelming experience for new players, or players returning to the game after a while. It has been evolving over the years, and each new update adds a tonne of things to the game and changes the meta considerably.

Players often find themselves confused as to what exactly they need to buy in order to progress and make some cash and RP in GTA Online. With several attractive purchases available and some of them with exorbitant price tags, they can often find themselves making a bad investment.

Here are some of our picks for the best things to buy in GTA Online, ones that will help you progress in the game and give players a solid foundation.

Five best things to buy in GTA Online

5) High-powered weapons

Players will start only with a Pistol, and soon they will learn that they are hilariously outgunned against players using Homing Launchers in GTA Online. While some game modes will supply weaponry, a few will not; and the players will be left with their own arsenal.

Therefore, it is always a good idea to invest in some high-powered weaponry in the game. Here is a list of a few great guns that you can purchase:

Special Carbine

Assault Shotgun

Heavy Sniper

4) High-End Apartment

A high-end apartment is a must if the player wants to start Heists as a Leader in GTA Online. Heists are an integral part of GTA Online and one that nets you considerable amounts of RP and Cash.

For players starting in the game, a high-end apartment is a no-brainer as it gives access to arguably the best part of the game: Heists. A high-end apartment also gives you access to a Garage, which can help you store vehicles in the game.

3) Armored Vehicles

Armored Vehicles such as the Kuruma will help you out in a tonne of ways. Completing missions using an Armored vehicle is one of the easiest ways to make some extra cash and RP.

Armored Vehicles will protect the player from bullets, but are vulnerable to attacks from Rocket Launchers and other explosives. However, having an armored vehicle such as a Kuruma or an Insurgent Pickup is a bonus.

An Insurgent Pickup also comes with a mounted machine gun, so the players can inflict damage while also protecting themselves from oncoming damage.

2) Oppressor MKII

One of the most controversial vehicles in GTA Online, it does suck to be on the other end of an Oppressor MKII encounter. The Oppressor MKII is a flying motorcycle fitted with high-powered weaponry, making it a handy weapon and vehicle to have around.

The Oppressor MKII is one of the most widely discussed vehicles in the game as it has been a favorite of griefers (players who aim to ruin other players' game experience).

1) Clubhouse/Businesses

Running a business in GTA Online ensures a steady stream of income, and players will eventually not only get a return on their investment but also make a profit as time passes by.

One of the easiest ways to start a business is by purchasing a Clubhouse and becoming a President of your very own MC. In addition to living out fantasies of having your very own MC, the Clubhouse also helps you make a steady stream of cash.

Also, the Clubhouse gives you access to a 10-bike Garage, which is a neat touch.