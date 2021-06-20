5 unusual cars in the GTA series

GTA vehicles are like real-world animals; sometimes a graceful cheetah runs through the grasslands, while other times a platypus just looks funny.

Beyond the fast sports cars and high-security vans in the GTA universe, there are a select few stranger ones. These vehicles stand out for their unique designs, which can make them rare collector items. More than a few pedestrians will turn their heads when they see GTA players take these vehicles out on the road.

Sometimes a GTA player wants to fool around in a goofy-looking car, and there's nothing wrong with that. Carl Johnson running over Ballas and Vagos in a hotdog van is certainly a story Grove Street will tell for generations. Sometimes a GTA player needs to break from the conventional norm with an unexpected car.

Five bizarre cars in the GTA series

#5 - Fränken Stange

Fränken Stange (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online were certainly in festive spirits during the Halloween Surprise update. With the old world charm of vampiric coolness, the Fränken Stange is a hot rod with a recognizable dark purple tint. It seems to be partially based off the Munster Koach from the 1960's sitcom The Munsters, which fits the gothic theme of the car.

The Fränken Stange is a sports classic that can be customized with stylish paint jobs, such as Hell's Furnace and Midnight Potion. While it looks awesome, the performance leaves much to be desired. It's slightly on the sluggish side, although it has good acceleration and top speed.

#4 - BF Ramp Buggy

BF Ramp Buggy (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA players might have childhood memories of driving in the middle of a highway, only to try to use a Packer truck as a ramp. That's one way to cut through traffic, to say the least. The Ramp Buggy can return the favor to other vehicles by sending them to the sidelines. Players can now limit their time in traffic with this vehicle.

The Ramp Buggy has an old and worn-out appearance, with multiple scratches and a diluted sand color scheme. With the Arena War update, GTA players can no longer take damage by ramming into multiple vehicles. This was a major issue prior, since it limited the number of times a player could use the Ramp Buggy.

#3 - Ripley

Ripley (Image via GTA Wiki)

Starting with GTA 4, airports bore witness to this strange-looking monster. Named after the lead character in the first Alien films, the Ripley is a pushback trailer with a rectangular shape. Unlike most GTA vehicles, the small wheelbase is made noticeable by the larger wheels.

This gigantic refrigerator has one of the worst performances of any vehicle in GTA 4, 5, and Online. Relatively slow accrelation and speed means players aren't likely to outrun the police anytime soon.

#2 - Space Docker

In GTA 5, there are missions known as Far Out and Final Frontier, given to the player by Omega. The conspiracy-minded hippie tasked Franklin Clinton to find 50 Spaceship Parts. Once he does so, the GTA player will gain access to the Space Docker, a special vehicle with unique properties.

Space Dockers are able to glide for short distances thanks to anti-gravitional features. It also glows in the dark at night. Players don't need to worry about losing access to these vehicles, since they're made to spawn in player garages.

For GTA Online, players must reach Sponsorship Tier 500 during the Arena War. However, this only works for enhanced versions of the game. It can also be seen in the Transport mission for VIP Work, although it cannot be driven.

#1 - Hotdog

Exclusively from San Andreas, this slow-moving vehicle is recognizable by the oversized hot dog on the rooftop. Not only is it a vehicle players can drive, they can also find stationary ones that sell hotdogs. A player has to stand on a red marker in order to purchase the food, which replenishes their health.

The aptly-named Hotdog is not practical to drive anywhere. Due to poor speed, handling, and acceleration, players will certainly make it easy for cops to arrest them if they use this as a getaway vehicle. The only reason to drive the Hotdog is to show off. It's a ridiculous-looking food truck, after all.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod