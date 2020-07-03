GTA Online: Best hangar in the game

Hangars in GTA Online are used for storing aircraft in the game.

Choosing the best hangar is a little difficult because all the hangars are more or less the same.

Hangars in GTA Online. Image: YouTube.

The Smuggler’s Run update in GTA Online introduced hangars, which are one of the many types of purchasable properties that the game has to offer.

Hangars are storage facilities for aircraft. You can head over to the Maze Bank Foreclosures to buy one. GTA Online offers you five hangars that you can purchase.

You can make hangars as the base for your smuggling activities in GTA Online, or you can use it to store your aircraft. If you purchase a hangar you will get a brand new Cuban 800 as a gift.

A Cuban 800. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

There are three types of aircraft in GTA Online based on the space required to store them. They can be small, medium or large. The storage capacity of all the hangars is the same. Each hangar can hold up to twelve small, five medium and two large aircraft.

You must keep in mind that you cannot store stolen aircraft in your hangar. Moreover, you also cannot keep CEO/VIP helicopters or aeroplanes provided exclusively for a mission in your hangars.

The best hangar in GTA Online

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499. Image: Reddit.

So, keeping these two important points in mind, Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 is the best choice.

Location

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 is not located in close proximity to other hangars in the game. The big expanse in front of the hangar is really helpful as you can smoothly spawn your aircraft in GTA Online without the fear of any obstacles.

Price

Priced at $2650000, this hangar is the best option when it comes to value for money.

Advantages

This hangar offers its owners low-level access pass for entering the base. Moreover, your wanted level will not be affected if you fly over the base. If you, being the CEO, own a hangar in Fort Zancudo, your employees will be granted easy access into the base.