GTA 5: Location of all spaceship parts

  • A side mission in GTA 5, From Beyond The Stars, asks the player to collect 50 spaceship parts.
  • Upon completing the mission, the player will gain access to the Space Docker rocket car.
Rahul Bhushan
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 24 Jun 2020, 12:16 IST
Completing this mission unlocks the Space Docker rocket car
A good GTA game wouldn't be 100% complete without a checklist of collectibles that need to be found. GTA 5 completionists have spent countless hours scouring through every nook and corner of Los Santos to find these collectibles. One such side mission that requires you to collect 50 spaceship parts is "From Beyond the Stars".

After Franklin comes across an alien conspiracist called Omega in Sandy Shores, you can begin collecting these parts in GTA 5. Upon finding all 50 spaceship parts and completing the mission, you will gain access to Omega's garage, and be able to acquire the Space Docker rocket car in GTA 5.

Spaceship parts are small glowing objects in GTA 5 that can be found in a variety of locations.

Locations of all 50 spaceship parts in GTA 5

  1. Grand Senora Desert South West
  2. Grand Senora Desert, trailers
  3. Grand Serona Desert West
  4. Sandy Shores, Theme Park
  5. Sandy Shores, White Rocks
  6. Alamo Sea
  7. San Chianski Mountain Range
  8. Grapeseed
  9. Mount Chiliad
  10. Paleto Bay
  11. Paleto Bay Fire Station
  12. Paleto Fire Station
  13. Plaeto Bay Western Shore
  14. Raton Canyon
  15. Cassidy Creek
  16. Mount Josiah
  17. Zancudo River
  18. Zanncudo River shore to the South
  19. Tonva Valley Waterfall
  20. Tongva Hills Vineyard
  21. Tongva Hills Cave
  22. Banham Canyon
  23. Richman Glen
  24. Vinewood Hills Observatory
  25. Vinewood Hills Eastern Lake
  26. Vinewood Hills South
  27. Rockfotd Hills Golf Course
  28. Burton, Empty Pool on Rooftop
  29. Burton, Rockford Plaza
  30. Richards Majestic
  31. Vespucci Canals
  32. Downtown, top of Penris building
  33. Downtown, Underground Train System
  34. Textile City
  35. Strawberry
  36. Davis
  37. Rancho
  38. Los Santos International Airport
  39. Elysian Island, Long Pipe
  40. Elysian Island, Near the docks, underwater
  41. El Burro Heights
  42. Pacific Ocean
  43. El Burro Heights Oil Station
  44. Murrieta Heights
  45. Land Act Reservoir Wooden Dock
  46. Land Act Reservoir, Sewer Pipes
  47. Tataviam Mountains
  48. Grand Senora Desert
  49. Grand Senora Desert, abandoned house
  50. Grand Senora Desert, right before the Great Chaparral
  51. Ron Alternates Wind Farm

Published 24 Jun 2020, 12:16 IST
GTA
