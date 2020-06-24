GTA 5: Location of all spaceship parts

A side mission in GTA 5, From Beyond The Stars, asks the player to collect 50 spaceship parts.

Upon completing the mission, the player will gain access to the Space Docker rocket car.

Completing this mission unlocks the Space Docker rocket car

A good GTA game wouldn't be 100% complete without a checklist of collectibles that need to be found. GTA 5 completionists have spent countless hours scouring through every nook and corner of Los Santos to find these collectibles. One such side mission that requires you to collect 50 spaceship parts is "From Beyond the Stars".

After Franklin comes across an alien conspiracist called Omega in Sandy Shores, you can begin collecting these parts in GTA 5. Upon finding all 50 spaceship parts and completing the mission, you will gain access to Omega's garage, and be able to acquire the Space Docker rocket car in GTA 5.

Also read: New Batman and Suicide Squad games reportedly in development

Spaceship parts are small glowing objects in GTA 5 that can be found in a variety of locations.

Locations of all 50 spaceship parts in GTA 5

Location of all spaceship parts

Grand Senora Desert South West Grand Senora Desert, trailers Grand Serona Desert West Sandy Shores, Theme Park Sandy Shores, White Rocks Alamo Sea San Chianski Mountain Range Grapeseed Mount Chiliad Paleto Bay Paleto Bay Fire Station Paleto Fire Station Plaeto Bay Western Shore Raton Canyon Cassidy Creek Mount Josiah Zancudo River Zanncudo River shore to the South Tonva Valley Waterfall Tongva Hills Vineyard Tongva Hills Cave Banham Canyon Richman Glen Vinewood Hills Observatory Vinewood Hills Eastern Lake Vinewood Hills South Rockfotd Hills Golf Course Burton, Empty Pool on Rooftop Burton, Rockford Plaza Richards Majestic Vespucci Canals Downtown, top of Penris building Downtown, Underground Train System Textile City Strawberry Davis Rancho Los Santos International Airport Elysian Island, Long Pipe Elysian Island, Near the docks, underwater El Burro Heights Pacific Ocean El Burro Heights Oil Station Murrieta Heights Land Act Reservoir Wooden Dock Land Act Reservoir, Sewer Pipes Tataviam Mountains Grand Senora Desert Grand Senora Desert, abandoned house Grand Senora Desert, right before the Great Chaparral Ron Alternates Wind Farm

Also read: The Last of Us Part II spoiler review