5 of the best anti-heroes in the GTA series

There is no black and white morality in the GTA series; sometimes the protagonists lie somewhere in the middle.

Antiheroes often lack heroic attributes found in conventional narratives. There are times when they have a morally correct mindset, but perform questionable actions to achieve their goal.

For example, someone like Carl Johnson wants to protect his family, yet he's willing to resort to violence when provoked.

Most GTA protagonists are rather villainous in nature, such as Claude, Tommy Vercetti, and Trevor Philips. However, there are a few that do the "right" thing even if they do it "wrong". These anti-heroes would be considered horrific criminals in the real-world. Even so, they do retain a few admirable qualities.

Five of the best GTA anti-heroes

#5 - Carl Johnson

Prior to GTA San Andreas, most protagonists in the series were mainly out for themselves. Rockstar Games went in a completely new direction with CJ. While he was still a dangerous criminal, he was more sympathetic in his portrayal. When forced to kill his childhood friends, CJ is riddled with guilt.

One of the primary motivations of CJ is his family. When his mother died, CJ returned from Liberty City to attend her funeral. After Sweet is incarcerated, CJ does everything within his power to free him.

When his sister was insulted by a construction team, CJ went ballistic and brutally murdered them.

While CJ is not a good person by any means, he does care about his friends and family. Unlike Big Smoke and Ryder, CJ is adamant about his anti-drug policy. He understands the detrimental side effects of drug use. For this reason, he doesn't want to flood the streets with the product.

#4 - Niko Bellic

During his youth, Niko Bellic grew up in a war-torn country plagued with poverty and violence. Unlike most GTA protagonists, Niko is responsible for reprehensible crimes such as human trafficking.

Nonetheless, he remains a tragic character in GTA 4, with an underlying sadness to his situation.

Niko wants to avenge his fallen comrades after he realizes they were set up in an ambush. By the time he finds who he was looking for, Niko realizes he isn't all that different. They both do what they do for a measly sum of money. Niko is disgusted with this realization.

Despite his inner conflicts, Niko is never able to escape his criminal lifestyle. He is a professional killer who is simply too good at his job. However, he still has the capacity to show compassion. While it's up to the GTA player, Niko can perform acts of charitable service (such as sparing people).

#3 - Victor Vance

By the end of Vice City Stories, Victor Vance is as criminal as they come. However, it didn't start off that way. He wanted to be an upstanding citizen with heroic military deeds. Unfortunately for him, Victor is kicked out of the military after he's set up with drugs and a prostitute.

Victor is more calm and cool-headed than his brother Lance, who is prone to reckless decision making. Speaking of family, Victor does everything within his power to care for his sick brother Pete. He even joined the army to better support his entire family.

Victor also cares for his love interest Louise; anybody who attacks her is a dead man walking. Sadly for Victor, his descent into the criminal underworld cost him his life. Despite Ricardo Diaz warning him to stay out of Vice City, Victor returns a few years later and gets killed for it.

#2 - Luis Lopez

Much like CJ in GTA San Andreas, Luis Lopez wants to leave his criminal life behind him. All he wants to do is legitimately manage nightclubs with his boss Tony Prince. However, Tony's crippling debt with the mafia forces Luis to save him on more than one occasion.

Luis is a nightclub bouncer, which means he's very good at dealing with potential threats. Whether it's hand-to-hand combat or an intense gunfight, Luis is a reliable asset for anybody. As a result of his job performance, several GTA 4 characters require his services.

He is also loyal to his companions Armando and Henrique, whom he's known since childhood. Despite his intent to grow out of the hood, he always helps out his gangbanging friends. Any crime he commits is for the sake of money and friendship.

#1 - Mike

While not as well-known as other GTA protagonists, Mike has his moments. While he serves as a counterpart to Claude, he showcases more loyalty. When his mentor ends up betraying him, Mike is devastated at the news. Although he is still a hardened criminal by GTA standards, he isn't without compassion.

Notably, by the end of GTA Advance, Mike finally puts his criminal lifestyle behind him as he flees for Colombia. Unlike CJ and Luis, Mike gets the chance to start anew. At the very least, he is a man of his word.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

