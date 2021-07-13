5 fan-made GTA San Andreas short films worth checking out

With a creative vision and dedication to one's craft, GTA San Andreas short films provide a few minutes of entertainment.

Thanks to an active modding community, players can use assets to create their own scenarios in GTA San Andreas. With a basic understanding of cinematography, these film makers know how to capture the attention of GTA players.

Their short films are worth a watch for several reasons.

Whether it's live action sequences or video game cut-scenes, these directors show attention to detail. Given how Los Santos is a direct counterpart to Los Angeles, it's only appropriate GTA fans will try their hand at filmmaking.

Their results are a proud reminder of why GTA San Andreas will never fade from memory.

Five GTA San Andreas short films created by fans

#5 - Pizza Time CJ by Jimmy01

While the story is relatively simple, Jimmy01 makes good use of every second. CJ is a pizza boy and needs to make a delivery to an Italian mobster. Chaos ensues as CJ has trouble making it to his destination.

With the use of in-game modifications, Jimmy01 carefully plans every single shot. He uses voice clips and animations to create a dynamic story in a short amount of time.

Italian-inspired music provides the perfect backdrop for this comedy video - it's fast paced like an episode from Loony Tunes.

Jimmy01 has made several different videos on the subject matter. Whether it's CJ learning martial arts or OG Loc having a concert performance, he clearly puts effort into his work. Nonetheless, Pizza Time CJ is a great example of how creative GTA players can be with mods.

#4 - Grove Street Story by Kadanss Senpai

Kadanss Senpai prefers a live-action approach in telling his GTA San Andreas story. With appropriate costume attire, this short film describes the bitter conflict between Grove Street Families (GSF) and the Ballas gangs.

Grove Street Story captures the feel of Los Santos with its afternoon filter. There are multiple parts of this ongoing story, which provide different perspectives of both GSF and the Ballas.

Nothing is out of place - the action and dialog perfectly match the classic GTA title. This short film proves one thing: fans would certainly love to see GTA San Andreas as an actual movie.

#3 - Curse of the Killer Clowns by GTA Horror

The horror genre is not one for the weak of heart. GTA players may already be used to spraying blood with their bullets. However, psychological terror is another story altogether.

GTA Horror presents one of the biggest fears in recent memory - clowns. They are a nightmarish presence in this story.

The premise involves a documentary film crew heading to a ghost town. Current reports suggest mysterious disappearances and strange noises. The crew has to interview the inhabitants to uncover hidden secrets.

From a cinematic perspective, all the cut-scene angles are shot quite well.

Curse of the Killer Clowns has an underlying sense of dread throughout the entire film. It achieves this through unsettling background music, run-down video quality, and tense moments.

GTA Horror creates an unnerving atmosphere with its subject matter. It truly stands out among GTA short films.

#2 - KREAK by Jalib Hassan

Speaking of GTA horror films, here is another one by Jalib Hassan. It's a much shorter film but it tells a similar tale. Something is very wrong in the foggy hills of the countryside - somebody has gone missing. The shaky camera effects always give an uneasy feeling about the situation.

Unlike other short films in the GTA horror genre, this one features voice acting. Admittedly, it's of less-than-stellar quality. With that said, KREAK takes advantage of the creepy atmosphere in the countryside.

The haunted woods and abandoned cabins only add to the spine-chilling story.

#1 - GTA V: Grove Street for Life by Midnight

This is the introductory sequence of GTA San Andreas. However, it uses the GTA 5 engine to boost the graphics quality. The original voice recordings are still there; the short film simply recreates these scenes with GTA 5.

Old-school fans have been rallying for classic remakes for several years.

While it seems like Rockstar Games has no interest in doing so, GTA fans have taken it upon themselves to remaster their favorite games.

At the very least, they want to recapture the magic with updated graphics for the modern generation. Grove Street for Life accomplishes this mission.

It remains to be seen if GTA San Andreas will ever be remastered, although it seems highly unlikely. Nonetheless, fan-made videos are very common.

This short film brings Grove Street to life with a higher graphical quality. While the models aren't perfect, the recreated scenes are true to life.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

