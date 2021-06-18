5 impressive examples of attention to detail found in the older GTA games

Rockstar's older GTA games also have moments of brilliance when it comes to an impressive attention to detail.

Many GTA fans often praise GTA 5 for its fantastic attention to detail, but what most players don't realize is that the earlier GTA games also had a lot of details that showcased the thought was put into these games.

For the sake of this article, the following list will only consider GTA games before GTA 4 to be "older GTA games." So even though GTA 5 is nearly a decade old, it's still one of the newer GTA games and is not eligible for this listicle.

Five examples of good attention to detail in the older GTA games

5) Drivers close their windows when it's raining in GTA San Andreas

A driver with a closed window in GTA San Andreas (Image via Real KeV3n)

It's safe to say that most people don't leave their car windows open if it's raining, which makes it all the more surprising that pedestrians close their windows in GTA San Andreas when it rains. There is nothing valuable about vehicles in-game, but it still happens nonetheless.

If a player sees a car with an open window and it starts to rain, that window will immediately close. It doesn't make it any more difficult to carjack, but it still adds a touch of realism to a game many players assume is lacking in terms of attention to detail.

4) The Vercetti Estate is updated throughout the game

Pizza boxes appear after doing the Pizza Boy side mission (Image via GTA Wiki)

Most GTA safehouses never change once the player has access to it. Surprisingly, the Vercetti Estate does change, and it's more than just the difference between Ricardo Diaz owning it and Tommy Vercetti owning it.

Completing several missions will add extra objects to the Vercetti Estate's interior. In the photo above, players can see two pizza boxes on the table that won't spawn if the player hasn't completed the Pizza Boy vehicle mission. Of course, this isn't the only noticeable change.

After completing the mission Shakedown, several portraits of Diaz will be vandalized childishly, while doing the three Hyman Memorial Stadium side missions will add trophies on top of the TV. These aren't the only examples, but they're impressive nonetheless.

3) CJ's driving style actually changes based on the player's driving stat

An example of CJ driving effortlessly with a good driving stat (Image via Real KeV3n)

GTA San Andreas was ahead of its time in many ways, and that includes its mastery of attention to detail. One example is how CJ drives in GTA San Andreas, as his driving stats do influence the animations used.

If CJ has a non-existent driving stat, he will turn his head in an obviously amateurish manner when backing up, while also having two hands on the wheel. If CJ has a good driving stat, then he will have one hand on the wheel and simply look in the rearview mirror as he backs up.

Both examples work for the same vehicle, so there isn't an attention to detail limited by the player's choice of vehicles. That said, it's still an incredibly minor change that only the most hardcore of GTA San Andreas fans will notice when playing the game.

2) Rollerskaters in GTA Vice City work poorly on sand

Many GTA Vice City fans can recall seeing the two rollerskating NPCs zipping on by near the Ocean View Hotel as some of the many NPCs found in the game. However, what some players might not recall is that these NPCs have special properties regarding their movement in GTA Vice City.

Normally, they're only found on sidewalks where they can rollerskate much faster than most NPCs can walk. However, if these same NPCs go to a soft surface like grass or sand, they will repeatedly trip over several times, whilst also moving at a snail's pace.

Of course, rollerskating on sand in real life is a pain, so it's only understandable that these NPCs will struggle with it. Considering how minor and useless of a detail this is, it's impressive that Rockstar added it all the way back in GTA Vice City.

1) GTA 3 businesses open and close at certain times

This strip club opens at 19:00, complete with the change in its outward appearance (Image via Skvala Gaming)

Many video games tend to have stagnant businesses that look the same all the time. Even some GTA games are prone to having this minor problem. Surprisingly, GTA 3 subverts this, as certain businesses like the numerous strip clubs found throughout Liberty City open and close at certain times.

In the picture above, players can see the strip club automatically "open" at 19:00. By GTA 3 standards, this means that it looks like a place open for business and not a place the player can enter, as GTA 3 lacked enterable interiors. When these businesses "close," metal shutters cover the windows to indicate it.

Near the back of Luigi's Sex Club 7, players could also hear bustling music during its active hours. When it's not active, the place is silent. It is a minor attention to detail, but it does add liveliness to a game some players would consider outdated.

