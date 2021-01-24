5 interesting details in GTA 5 that players might not be aware of

GTA 5 is often praised for its attention to detail, so it shouldn't be surprising that the game has some interesting details that players might not know about.

What makes things interesting may differ from person to person in terms of interpretation. Ergo, it's vital to distinguish what defines these details as interesting. They aren't necessarily Easter eggs or secrets. Rather, they're details that players might overlook in GTA 5. Some players might know these details, but there's a fair amount of players who don't.

It is also imperative to mention that these interesting details focus on GTA 5. There won't be any exclusive to GTA Online. GTA 5 is a massive game full of wondrous joys and secrets, so including five is a bit of a Herculean task itself.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

5 interesting details in GTA 5 that players might not know about

#5 - Helicopter radar works

Players in first POV can actually use the radar in the helicopter (Image via Vučko100, YouTube)

In the real world, a helicopter's radar is crucial to navigation. While it isn't necessary in GTA 5 thanks to the mini-map, players in first POV can actually use the radar in the helicopter to see important things such as NPCs.

Advertisement

Considering that most players will never see it, it's this impressive attention to detail that makes GTA 5 seem more realistic.

#4 - Flip flops physics

The flip-flop physics in GTA 5 are very realistic (Image via o Knightz o, YouTube)

Some players might be surprised to hear that flip flops have realistic physics in GTA 5. As a result, when the protagonist walks or runs, the flip flop moves naturally (as opposed to being glued to their feet). This attention to detail often goes unnoticed by players for several reasons.

First, they would have to wear flip flops (which clashes badly with some clothing options). Second, the player is usually not paying attention to the protagonist's feet during gameplay.

#3 - Protagonists like to stare at women when idle

Advertisement

GTA 5 protagonists are likely to stare at a woman when idle (Image via o Knightz o, YouTube)

If the player leaves their protagonist to their own devices, they will start looking around for something interesting.

Sometimes, this includes cars driving around. More likely than not, they will also stare at a woman (slightly zoomed in as per GTA humor) as they walk by. If one woman walks out of the shot, the protagonist will likely look at another until the player does something.

#2 - The cable car can be thrown off course

When the cable car in GTA 5 is hit with something powerful, it will fall off (Image via Racing Car Games, YouTube)

Cable cars often travel around Mt. Chiliad in a pre-determined pathway. What plenty of players don't know is that a cable car can be thrown off-course when hit by an explosive weapon. After a player hits it with something powerful, the cable car will fall off and down the mountain.

Considering that there is no reason for players to do this, it's certainly a fascinating detail within GTA 5 that is worth sharing.

#1 - Rising tides

Advertisement

Tides rise and fall throughout the day in GTA 5 (Image via whatever57010, YouTube)

In most video games, water is often at a flat level, with minor adjustments to make it seem more fluid. However, GTA 5 pays extra attention to this detail, as tides rise and fall throughout various points of the day.

Like other details in GTA 5, it affects the player in minor ways (such as making them wet, changing the sound effects that play when walking over it, etc.)