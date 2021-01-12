5 most fun Random Events in GTA 5

The most fun Random Events in GTA 5 are often rewarding, well-written, and have engaging gameplay.

It is important to note that these Random Events are exclusive to the base game of GTA 5, so it doesn't include the Random Events included in GTA Online from the Diamond & Casino Resort update. As a result, it's strictly GTA 5's Random Events that can contribute to a player's 100% completion (only 14 of the 57 Random Events are required).

Fun is a subjective term, so the below GTA 5 Random Events are rated based on general perception instead of a specific personal opinion. It also doesn't include the enhanced version's three additional events, although the Monkey Mosaic event is amusing.

Five most enjoyable Random Events in GTA 5

#5 - Abandoned Vehicle (Smoke Tree Road)

It is not often that a Random Event can actively hurt a GTA 5 player. Typically, games like to empower a gamer, but the Abandoned Vehicle event near Smoke Tree Road is different. First, a player (any of the three protagonists) sees a surfer that they can approach.

Once they do so, they will be stunned by a man nearby, after which they wake up in their underwear with a train about to run them over. Alternatively, the player can activate Trevor's ability as soon as they approach the isolated surfer to be immune to the stun gun. Once done, they can kill the man and collect a small amount of cash.

#4 - Ineseno Road (Timm)

Often, a Random Event is fun because of the potential reward involved. If the player completes it, then Tinkle stocks will go up 30%. As this is a massive reward of game-breaking potential, it is highly recommended to invest in Tinkle before the player completes the Random Event in GTA 5.

Very few Random Events can come close to this reward, and none can match up to it if the player has a ton of money invested into the stock before completing it. As a bonus, the dialogue is pretty well-written, and driving Timm to the airport within two minutes could be fun for players who enjoy driving in GTA 5.

#3 - Snatched

Most players don't do this Random Event to full completion (vastly preferring Random Events with some reward). Instead, they typically like to take the girl with Trevor and deliver her to the Altruist Cult due to a lack of a prize. Aside from it being non-canon (due to her showing up in GTA Online later on), the main reason to do this Random Event is for fun.

Players who only enjoy Random Events for rewards won't like Snatched. However, those who seek fun may enjoy the difficulty of trying to get the unnamed girl to Chumash. There are Lost MC bikers with near-perfect accuracy following the player (and they're scripted to always be behind the player, so they cannot be outrun), so the player should try to kill them to be safe. Franklin's special ability is also advantageous here.

#2 - Getaway Driver

If the player considers having easier heists to be more fun, then unlocking Patrick McReary through the Getaway Driver as a gunman is quite fun (only a few Random Events unlock people, such as the one involving Talia Martinez). The player has two choices; they can kill Patrick and his buddy for anywhere between $800 to $2000 per enemy killed. Alternatively, they can help them escape (vastly preferred by most GTA 5 players).

It is a simple Random Event, as the latter option involves getting rid of a two-star wanted level and then driving the accomplices to their destination. It might not be the most exciting gameplay, but having Patrick McReary on the player's side for various heists helps a lot (especially if they are unskilled and prefer to have fun by not dying).

#1 - Altruist Cult Shootout

The Altruist Cult Shootout is one of the most memorable moments of GTA 5. This Random Event is triggered when Trevor delivers four people to the Altruist Cult to be sacrificed presumably. Once he delivers the fourth person, he gets kidnapped by the cult and fights his way out.

It's similar to a mission in terms of scope. The player has to kill a few people and collect various items around the cult's headquarters. In total, the player can collect $100,000 and multiple weapons, including an RPG. This Random Event is not required for 100% completion in GTA 5.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal opinion, and what may seem better for one may not be so for another.