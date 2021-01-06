Where is the lighthouse in GTA 5?

GTA 5 fans often wonder, "Where is the lighthouse?"

Lighthouses are often seen as a beacon of hope, yet some players prefer to see them in a more horrific setting. Traditionally, a lighthouse is used to help people navigate around a body of water, especially in dangerous areas. The latter point is significant to GTA fans, as some players like to shroud the lighthouse in a myth.

While some lighthouses are present in the GTA series, it's the El Gordo lighthouse that players are fascinated by. Located around Cape Catfish, it's far away from the location players tend to gravitate towards. Hence, there are some important details about this building that attracts players to try and find it.

GTA 5 lighthouse location

As mentioned previously, the lighthouse players are interested in is located in Cape Catfish. Cape Catfish is a small village, with not much of worth to players exploring.

Ursula lives near Cape Catfish, but aside from that, there isn't much of note in the smallest town of GTA 5. Aside from gang attacks and one mission (Monkey Business), Cape Catfish is an otherwise minor location.

More specifically, the lighthouse is located on the eastern edge of Cape Catfish. The player can drive through the countryside to reach it, so it isn't difficult to see (although the lighthouse is on an island, so a player can't drive directly to it).

Likewise, any other method of travel can easily reach this destination. It is a large lighthouse, so there isn't much to say regarding its appearance. Given the local weather, some players might have difficulty spotting the building, but the light it gives off at night might help them spot it.

Minor details about the lighthouse

As it is with all abandoned locations in the GTA series, the El Gordo Lighthouse is a location that is no stranger to player speculation. When one considers the rain and fog that frequents Cape Catfish, it's unsurprising to see that some players associate myths with this location.

In addition, there isn't much in the way of actual activities to engage the player here, so the mind often runs wild trying to find a purpose with this building. The lighthouse isn't useful to the main story, so anything associated with it is simply myths.

There is a stunt jump that leads to the lighthouse, so a player might need to go here for the 25/50 stunt jumps needed for 100% completion.