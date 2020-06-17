GTA 5: Location of all 50 stunt jumps in the game
- One of the most fun elements of a GTA game is a stunt jump, scattered all across the map.
- You must complete all 50 stunt jumps in GTA 5 to fully complete the game.
Stunt jumps have been a big part of GTA games since the 3D era began, and have always been a fun element of the game.
They are essentially hidden ramps that players can use to launch their vehicles into the air and trigger a slow-motion camera. They are also a form a collectible, and you will need to do every stunt jump in the game in order to complete it 100%.
In GTA 5, there are a total of 50 stunt jumps hidden all across Los Santos and Los Santos County. Since the play area in GTA 5 is so huge, completing all of them can take a while.
But if you're looking to complete the set, then here's a guide to the location of all 50 stunt jumps in GTA 5.
Location of all stunt jumps in GTA 5
Location 1: Vinewood Hills
Location 2: Little Seoul
Location 3: North Calafia Way
Location 4: Paleto Bay
Location 5: Raton Pass
Location 6: Elgin Avenue Parking Garage
Location 7: Parking Garage on Peaceful Street
Location 8: Del Perro Freeway Overpass
Location 9: Equality Way
Location 10: Rockford Plaza
Location 11: Vinewood Hills
Location 12: Mount Gordo
Location 13: South of Boilinbroke Penitentiary
Location 14: Pillbox Hill West Entrance
Location 15: Little Seoul/Decker St
Location 16: South Los Santos
Location 17: Police Station Parking Structure
Location 18: Overpass Above San Andreas Blvd
Location 19: Construction Site in Paleto Bay
Location 20: Senora Freeway
Location 21: Los Santos Golf Club
Location 22: Docks, South Port of Los Santos
Location 23: Sandy Shores
Location 24: Los Santos Freeway Flood Drains
Location 25:South Los Santos, Medical Building
Location 26: La Puerta Freeway
Location 27: Los Santos Airport
Location 28: Pacific Bluffs
Location 29: Sandyy Shores Landing Strip
Location 30: Dutch London St
Location 31: Terminal, Port Los Santos
Location 32: Alternative Wind Farm in Sandy Shores
Location 33: Elysian Island
Location 34: Port of Los Santos
Location 35: South End of Port of Los Santos
Location 36: Port of Los Santos South of Jump 34
Location 37: Port of Los Santos, Beside Jump 34
Locaiton 38: Port of Los Santos, Souther Section
Location 39: Port of Los Santos, East Side
Location 40: Port of Los Santos, South of Railroad
Location 41: Los Santos Airport, Circular Road East
Location 42: Los Santos Airport, Circular Road West
Location 43: Los Santos Drain Control
Location 44: Palomino Avenue
Location 45: La Puerta Freeway
Location 46: Del Perro Freeway
Location 47: Rockford Hills Arcade
Location 48: Rockford Hills
Location 49:Murrieta Oil Field
Location 50: Elysian on the South Side of Chum Street
(source: ign gta collectibles)Published 17 Jun 2020, 14:53 IST