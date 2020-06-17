GTA 5: Location of all 50 stunt jumps in the game

One of the most fun elements of a GTA game is a stunt jump, scattered all across the map.

You must complete all 50 stunt jumps in GTA 5 to fully complete the game.

(Picture credits: hazardous | YouTube)

Stunt jumps have been a big part of GTA games since the 3D era began, and have always been a fun element of the game.

They are essentially hidden ramps that players can use to launch their vehicles into the air and trigger a slow-motion camera. They are also a form a collectible, and you will need to do every stunt jump in the game in order to complete it 100%.

In GTA 5, there are a total of 50 stunt jumps hidden all across Los Santos and Los Santos County. Since the play area in GTA 5 is so huge, completing all of them can take a while.

But if you're looking to complete the set, then here's a guide to the location of all 50 stunt jumps in GTA 5.

Location of all stunt jumps in GTA 5

Map with all 50 stunt jumps in GTA 5

Location 1: Vinewood Hills

Location 2: Little Seoul

Location 3: North Calafia Way

Location 4: Paleto Bay

Location 5: Raton Pass

Location 6: Elgin Avenue Parking Garage

Location 7: Parking Garage on Peaceful Street

Location 8: Del Perro Freeway Overpass

Location 9: Equality Way

Location 10: Rockford Plaza

Location 11: Vinewood Hills

Location 12: Mount Gordo

Location 13: South of Boilinbroke Penitentiary

Location 14: Pillbox Hill West Entrance

Location 15: Little Seoul/Decker St

Location 16: South Los Santos

Location 17: Police Station Parking Structure

Location 18: Overpass Above San Andreas Blvd

Location 19: Construction Site in Paleto Bay

Location 20: Senora Freeway

Location 21: Los Santos Golf Club

Location 22: Docks, South Port of Los Santos

Location 23: Sandy Shores

Location 24: Los Santos Freeway Flood Drains

Location 25:South Los Santos, Medical Building

Location 26: La Puerta Freeway

Location 27: Los Santos Airport

Location 28: Pacific Bluffs

Location 29: Sandyy Shores Landing Strip

Location 30: Dutch London St

Location 31: Terminal, Port Los Santos

Location 32: Alternative Wind Farm in Sandy Shores

Location 33: Elysian Island

Location 34: Port of Los Santos

Location 35: South End of Port of Los Santos

Location 36: Port of Los Santos South of Jump 34

Location 37: Port of Los Santos, Beside Jump 34

Locaiton 38: Port of Los Santos, Souther Section

Location 39: Port of Los Santos, East Side

Location 40: Port of Los Santos, South of Railroad

Location 41: Los Santos Airport, Circular Road East

Location 42: Los Santos Airport, Circular Road West

Location 43: Los Santos Drain Control

Location 44: Palomino Avenue

Location 45: La Puerta Freeway

Location 46: Del Perro Freeway

Location 47: Rockford Hills Arcade

Location 48: Rockford Hills

Location 49:Murrieta Oil Field

Location 50: Elysian on the South Side of Chum Street

(source: ign gta collectibles)