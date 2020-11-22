GTA Online December 2020 update: Release date, new heist, and other details

GTA Online fans were sent into a frenzy after Rockstar Games dropped two extremely exciting teasers within the space of two days.

The first was a short, cryptic video that hinted at an entirely new location and a couple of potentially new characters.

The second confirmed exactly what players would be getting in GTA Online come December with the update. Much like last year, players will get to play an all-new Heist in an entirely new location, as promised by Rockstar earlier this year.

The Cayo Perico Heist will take place in an entirely new location, and players will be infiltrating the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer.

GTA Online December 2020 update: Release date and other details

Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist.https://t.co/YmsoKFUCGK pic.twitter.com/9Y6qhydTKs — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020

After possible teasers and red herrings in GTA Online such as the construction in Diamond Casino, players were convinced that the update would be rather small. However, fans were ecstatic as Rockstar lived up to their promise of this being the "biggest ever update" to GTA Online.

The Cayo Perico Heist is already being billed as the "biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet". This is promising stuff for fans as it means that this will be more significant than the previous update in the game, the Los Santos Summer Special.

The new GTA Online update will arrive on the 15th of December, and whether the location will be available to visit outside of the Heist remains to be seen.

The Heist will feature a mysterious character, the unidentified "El Rubio" and a "John Doe", who is a known accomplice of the former.

The identities of these characters may be a mystery, and fan speculation has been rampant on the internet. Names like Tommy Vercetti are being thrown around due to the character's dealings in the narcotics business in GTA Vice City.

It remains to be seen what Rockstar have in store for the players but the early signs look extremely promising.