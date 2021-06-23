5 fun cheats from GTA San Andreas on PC

Whoever said cheaters never prosper clearly never heard of GTA San Andreas.

Back in the PS2 days, cheat codes allowed GTA players to mess around with crazy scenarios. While cheats have largely gone out of style, San Andreas still retains them in all PC versions of the game. With the use of a hash code, GTA players can do anything from recruit anyone to turning the state inside out.

Note that Rockstar never gave an official list of these cheats on the PC version. Instead, GTA players had to use a dictionary to find alternate combinations. For this reason alone, many PC cheats use nonsensical wording. These cheats could also have unintended consequences for GTA players.

Five enjoyable cheats for GTA San Andreas on PC

#5 - CRAZYTOWN - Funhouse Mode

Clowns are often the source of nightmare fuel, given their unsettling appearance and mannerisms. In the chaotic world of GTA, they fit right into the craziness. Thanks to this cheat, players can make it even more so.

CRAZYTOWN, also known as PRIEBJ, is a carnival-themed cheat that turns San Andreas into a funhouse playground. GTA players will immediately notice the change in CJ's appearance - he sports a pink haircut with joker glasses, standing almost completely naked in red heart boxers.

All the pedestrians and vehicles will be changed to fit the appropriate circus theme. Pedestrians are now red-nosed clowns and fast-food employees. Ridiculous vehicle changes include Whoopee, Hotdogs, and Pizza Boys, along with a hydraulic upgrade for extra fun.

#4 - SJMAHPE - Recruit Anyone

Sometimes it's not enough for CJ to rely on Grove Street - he can also recruit Ballas and Vagos to his side. SJMAHPE allows GTA players to recruit anybody to their cause (with a pistol). However, if a gang war erupts and the players recruit their rivals, they will switch sides. Nonetheless, it's a useful cheat.

The ability to recruit anybody is a powerful feature, since the player is no longer restricted to certain Grove Street members in Los Santos. Amusingly, players can now enlist the following in their ranks: hotdog vendors, old ladies, conspiracy theorists, and police officers.

There are variations of the cheat which allow pedestrians to carry different weapons on hand. These include ZSOXFSQ for rocket launchers and BMTPWHR for AK-47s.

#3 - LIFESABEACH - Beach Party Mode

Sometimes a GTA player wants to enjoy the simpler pleasures in life, such as walking right alongside a beach. If there isn't one nearby, the player can bring it to their location instead.

LIFESABEACH will replace CJ's current outfit with beach shorts, sunglasses, and flip-flops. To better match the overall theme, pedestrians have now been replaced with those commonly found at Verona Beach.

The weather has now changed to remain sunny at all times. Players can even use this cheat in the foggy areas of San Fierro.

#2 - AJLOJYQY - People attack each other with golf clubs

One of the most well-known cheats in San Andreas history is the pedestrian riot (also known as AJLOJYQY on the PC). It's a feature unique to this particular game, which is what makes it special.

The riot mode isn't just exclusive to Los Santos anymore - now San Fierro and Las Venturas can join in on the fun. With this variation, pedestrians can now attack players with a golf club. This isn't a county golf course, that's for sure. The only thing missing is the carts.

However, GTA players should only activate this specific cheat after they complete the Madd Dogg mission. Otherwise, an unforeseen error in programming causes Madd Dogg to always fall to his death before a player can save them. This results in San Andreas becoming unbeatable, since players cannot advance the storyline.

#1 - BRINGITON - Six Star Wanted Level

The name says it all: bring it on. GTA players looking for a challenge can activate this cheat for an automatic six star wanted level. No longer will civilians roam these unsafe streets. Instead, CJ is public enemy number one as the entire military goes after him. Soldiers are equipped with powerful M4s, ready to end a player's life.

What makes these conditions extremely dangerous are the Rhino tanks. If a GTA player gets hit only once while driving a regular vehicle, they will be destroyed instantly. They should tread with caution at all times.

Players can try the UZUMYMW cheat to get stronger weapons like the heat-seeking rocket launchers. They can also spawn a Rhino using the cheat AIWPRTON. With the right weapon selection and vehicles, players can see how long they can last against the military in San Andreas.

