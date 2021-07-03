5 ways GTA Vice City is different from Vice City Stories

Vice City Stories' many similarities with GTA Vice City also helps make their differences stand out.

GTA Vice City is the sequel to Vice City Stories based on the chronological order, but the latter game was released much later.

Some differences will be related to gameplay, whereas other deviations are based on the events surrounding the two GTA titles.

The former game features Tommy Vercetti as its protagonist, whereas the latter game features Victor Vance as its protagonist. A difference in perspective is one thing.

The technological advancements between a few years of video game development is another. This, in turn, catalyzes the differences between the two games.

Five ways GTA Vice City differs from Vice City Stories

#5 - Different cast and stories

Both games have Victor and Lance Vance, but there are noticeable differences in their characterization (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unsurprisingly, Vice City Stories has a different cast and story compared to GTA Vice City. While some aspects remain similar between the two games (such as drug running and some familiar characters), the former game approaches it from a different perspective.

Vice City Stories utilizes a different form of storytelling compared to its sequel. While GTA Vice City is heavily reminiscent of 80s movies, Vice City Stories has a more unique twist in its story.

The 80s influence is still there, but the different cast also means that the two protagonists have two completely different motivations.

Different motivations lead to different characters becoming a focal point in both of their stories.

Somebody like Ken Rosenberg is completely absent from Vice City Stories, whereas somebody like Sgt. Jerry Martinez is dead before the events of GTA Vice City happens.

#4 - Platforms the games are available on

Vice City Stories is only officially available on two platforms (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vice City Stories has only been officially released on PSP and PS2. That's a paltry amount compared to GTA Vice City, which was released on the:

PS2

Windows

Xbox

Mac OS X

iOS

Android

Fire OS

As a result, both games are on the PS2, but GTA Vice City is on noticeably more consoles. While the former game is easy to emulate, that still doesn't count as an official release for PC or any mobile device. Hence, GTA Vice City is more accessible for the average gamer.

That also means that Vice City Stories has been out of the limelight a lot longer than GTA Vice City, despite coming out several years after it.

It's unlikely to change any time soon, which only serves to disappoint fans of the former game.

#3 - Victor Vance can swim

Victor Vance can swim (Image via Willzyyy)

One of the most infamous parts of GTA Vice City was how that nobody in the game was capable of swimming. Considering Vice City is based off of Miami, a place renowned for its beaches where people swim, many players have rightfully mocked Tommy's inability to swim.

Fortunately, characters can swim in Vice City Stories. It was even showcased in the first mission of the game, where Victor had to swim back to shore after a deal went wrong.

This feature isn't as robust as the one found in GTA San Andreas, but it's still a step in the right direction.

#2 - What players can do in Leaf Links

Victor, playing golf (Image via GTA Series Videos)

Leaf Links is a golf course seen in both Vice City games. In GTA Vice City, it's only used in a single mission, with its only other use being that there are a few Hidden Packages scattered about. Sadly, players cannot play golf in GTA Vice City, even if they have a golf club and a Caddy.

Fortunately, players in Vice City Stories can finally play golf after the mission "Home's on the Range."

It unlocks the side activity known as Swinger's Club, where Victor can play golf similar to the mechanics found in the previously named mission.

Players can only get the reward of $1,000 once in the Swinger's Club, but they are free to replay it as much as they'd like.

#1 - How assets are handled

Assets work completely differently from one game to another. in GTA Vice City, players do a few missions for a few selectable properties and can earn some revenue every day.

It's also worth noting that players have to go to the assets to collect their money.

In Vice City Stories, the feature has been completely overhauled. It's now known as Empire Building, and all of its revenue is sent to the player directly.

Players don't have to do missions to earn money like in the previous game, but they should try to defend their territories like how gang warfare works in GTA San Andreas.

Vice City Stories also has three legal businesses and three illegal businesses to run. As there are more properties in this game than GTA Vice City, it's worth noting that this feature is more expanded upon compared to its predecessor.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

