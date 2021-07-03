5 of the most infamous missions that GTA Vice City fans hated

Every GTA game has its fair share of hated missions, and GTA Vice City has a good amount of them.

More often than not, these missions are often despised because of the difficulty associated with them. Sometimes, these missions aren't very intuitive to play, which can frustrate the player.

The more frustrated players are, the less likely they will be able to beat these missions easily, which makes it a self-fulfilling prophecy of sorts. The more players fail, the more likely they are to hate these missions.

Everybody experiences a game differently, and that's no different with GTA Vice City. Some players will find these GTA Vice City missions to be quite easy. However, it's worth noting that these missions are the most commonly discussed when it comes to hard or hated missions in GTA Vice City.

Five despised missions in GTA Vice City

#5 - Bombs Away!

Awkward RC controls haven't aged very gracefully in GTA Vice City. In the case of Bombs Away!, it's a mission where the player takes control of an RC plane and tries to bomb some Cubans.

Once the player alerts the Cubans, they will try to flee, which makes bombing them feel rather clunky given the awkward camera angle (players won't know immediately where the bomb will be dropped).

#4 - Death Row

Death Row is a brutal mission, especially for those unprepared. Diaz's goons have great weaponry, there's a time limit, and the player has to rely on an NPC not dying. Having all three is a recipe for disaster.

If a player gets Wasted, they'll lose whatever weapons they have. Given that Diaz's goons have good weaponry, it often necessitates the player loading an old save to save both time and money.

#3 - Publicity Tour

Driving around in no particular direction sounds like an easy mission task until one realizes what Publicity Tour is actually about. Here, players drive the Love Fist Limo around for nearly two minutes at 50 mph or more.

Crashing will slow down the player, which in turn makes it more likely that the limo will just blow up. For some players, it's an easy mission and for bad drivers, it's a nightmare.

The second half of the mission, where Tommy just drives Lost Fist to their venue, is laughably easy.

#2 - The Driver

Thankfully, The Driver isn't required to beat the game. Only six assets need to be completed to beat GTA Vice City, which means players can opt out of doing the Malibu Club altogether.

However, The Job gives a good amount of money and the Mailbu Club gives the most revenue per day at $10,000.

The Driver is a mission in GTA Vice City where players have to race Hilary King. However, they're given an inferior vehicle compared to him, which makes the race rather unfair. There are ways to cheese the mission, but not all players are willing to go the extra mile to do so.

#1 - Demolition Man

RC missions tend to be a mixed bag among the GTA community, but Demolition Man takes all of the worst qualities of a mission and exemplifies it. The time limit is sometimes seen as an artificial difficulty, especially since it limits a player's freedom to approach a mission however they want.

Instead, they have to get used to clunky controls with a vehicle that has less-than-stellar mobility.

When it comes to' hated' GTA Vice City missions, there are only a few that could ever be considered more annoying than Demolition Man.

It's a mission players get used to after a while, but it's understandable why so many first-timers hate it. It's a complete deviation from the normal mission structure in GTA Vice City, and not in a good way.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul