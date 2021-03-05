5 hardest GTA missions of all time

The GTA franchise isn't exactly famous for its level of challenge and difficulty. Yet, the series has its fair share of challenging missions that have resulted in many broken controllers and screens.

The GTA series has always had an issue with difficulty spikes as some missions seem to suddenly crank up challenges for players. Older GTA games like Vice City and San Andreas, unlike GTA 5, did not have the checkpoint system which allowed players to easily replay missions. Instead, if the player fails a mission, they have to go back to the same marker and start all over again.

Here, we take a look at some of the most ridiculously difficult missions in the GTA franchise and what makes them so challenging.

5 most difficult GTA missions of all time

#5 Espresso 2 Go - GTA III

On the face of it, the Espresso 2 Go mission seems quite straightforward. However, it can quickly ramp up the challenge with no prior warning. The objective of the mission is to destroy 9 stalls spread across Liberty City, with a timer counting down 7 minutes.

While the map of GTA III isn't too big, each stall is spread far apart for it to really be a challenge. Players have tried to use rocket launchers to dispatch the stalls amongst a litany of other solutions.

Even with its level of challenge, this mission commits a cardinal sin in gaming: it isn't fun.

#4 The Driver - GTA Vice City

The Driver is another relatively straightforward mission with an exceedingly simple objective: win the race. However, this particular mission in GTA Vice City has been the reason for many broken controllers.

The race starts off with the two competitors, you and Hilary, not being on even footing. While the player's car, Sentinel, is a decent car with good handling, the Sabre is a monster with powerful acceleration.

The race can devolve into chaos with the addition of the police. They will ram the player off-course and cause them to lose a hard-fought lead. The race simply feels unfair and unnecessarily challenging.

#3 Wrong Side of the Tracks - GTA San Andreas

This mission should have been one of the most fun in the GTA series. On paper, it looks like it would involve a Hollywood-like chase sequence and shootout. However, players are constantly on the edge when they actually play it.

During the mission, once the Vagos climb atop the train, CJ and Big Smoke must chase them on a dirt bike. CJ, the player, is tasked with driving the bike while Big Smoke shoots at the enemies atop the train.

Big Smoke couldn't hit a target if it stood still in front of him motionless. Even if the player positions themselves right alongside the train, Big Smoke is liable to hit absolutely nothing. His snide remarks after the mission fails certainly don't help.

#2 Death Row - GTA Vice City

Death Row is one of the high-points of GTA Vice City and is a defining moment for Tommy and Lance. After hearing the news of Lance being captured and tortured by Diaz's men, Tommy rushes to his aide and tries to rescue his ally.

The drive to Lance can be pretty challenging if the player doesn't know the layout. However, that is only one part of what makes this mission challenging.

After linking up with Lance, the players must somehow make their escape as Diaz's men close in on the pair and chase them. Getting Lance out and then driving away from Diaz's men can be brutally challenging as their assault is pretty relentless.

#1 Demolition Man - GTA Vice City

The infamous RC helicopter mission is largely responsible for GTA Vice City having a low completion rate. However, when players discovered that the mission wasn't required to progress in the game, they felt like all those hours spent in the RC helicopter were in vain.

The mission involves players taking control of an RC chopper and planting bombs at a construction site. However, the helicopter has terrible controls and is less durable than a sugar-glass window.

Players will also have to face off against construction workers and security. Yet, the worst part about the whole mission is how difficult it is to control the helicopter.