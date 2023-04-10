5 astonishing GTA Vice City facts that Definitive Edition players might not know

GTA: Vice City is a classic video game that has been loved by millions of gamers around the world. Since its release in 2002, it has been known for its unique storyline, immersive gameplay, and exceptional graphics that have stood the test of time. With the release of the Definitive Edition of the game two years ago, many players are eager to rediscover the magic of Vice City.

However, there are some lesser-known facts about the game that even Definitive Edition players may not be aware of. In this article, we will explore five astonishing GTA Vice City facts that Definitive Edition players might not know. From the game's origin as a potential DLC for a Grand Theft Auto game to the influence of an award-winning film on the game, these facts will add a new level of appreciation for the game's development and design.

Whether one's a longtime fan or a new player, these nuggets of information are sure to surprise and delight them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5) Amazing GTA Vice City facts that will shock fans

1) The game was almost a GTA 3 DLC

GTA: Vice City was originally planned as a DLC (downloadable content) for GTA 3, but due to the amount of new content and assets added, Rockstar Games decided to make it a new title instead. It was set in a specific location, Vice City, which served as the backdrop for the title's storyline and the chaos that ensued.

This is similar to how Assassin's Creed 2 received three Ezio-centric games.

2) No AK47s in the game

GTA: Vice City is the only game in the Grand Theft Auto series where the AK47 is absent. It is a popular weapon in the GTA franchise and can usually be found during missions or at the Ammu-Nation store.

According to some fans who have explored Vice City's game files, there were originally plans to include the AK47, but for some reason, Rockstar decided not to do so. It's not clear why they made this decision.

Despite its absence, there are many other weapons available in GTA Vice City, and players can also download mods that add the AK47 to the game if they wish to use it.

3) The game faced a massive lawsuit

Rockstar Games faced a lawsuit for using the likeness of Youree Harris, better known as Miss Cleo in GTA: Vice City without permission. Harris was famous at the time for doing psychic readings on TV, and she was hired by Rockstar to play a similar role in the game.

The Psychic Readers Network sued Rockstar Games for using Miss Cleo without permission, even though Harris was simply portraying herself as a parody. The lawsuit claimed that the character was an unauthorized use of the network's intellectual property, but the case was eventually dismissed.

4) Moon gets bigger on shooting

Players can shoot the moon in GTA Vice City with a sniper rifle, and its size will change each time they do so. This is an interesting effect that was programmed into the game and can be observed by players who want to try it out.

Essentially, after each shot, the game engine increases the size of the moon by a certain amount, making it appear larger in the sky. This effect can be seen up to three times before the body returns to its normal size.

While it doesn't have any practical use in the game, shooting the natural satellite and watching it grow bigger can be a fun distraction for players who are looking for something different to do in the game. It's just one example of the attention to detail and the little Easter eggs that Rockstar Games is known for including in its games.

5) Influenced by Scarface

GTA Vice City takes inspiration from the 1983 movie Scarface. It tells the story of an immigrant who rises to the top of the criminal underworld in America. The game references numerous scenes and elements from the film, such as the Diaz mansion, an apartment with a chainsaw, and the end mission.

The Diaz mansion in the game is similar to the one in the movie where Tony Montana (played by Al Pacino) resides. The apartment with a chainsaw is a reference to the iconic scene in the movie where Montana uses a chainsaw to attack a drug dealer who was sent to kill him.

The final mission of the game, "Keep Your Friends Close...", is also inspired by the movie's climax where Montana confronts his enemies in a final shootout.

Overall, GTA Vice City pays homage to the movie in various ways, incorporating the latter's themes and elements into its story and gameplay.

