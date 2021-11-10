5 weapons from GTA Vice City that will be fun to use in the Remastered Trilogy Definitive Edition 

From relatively harmless melee weapons to incredibly powerful shotguns, GTA Vice City boasts an exceptionally cool assortment of firearms.

While the GTA Trilogy will feature a great loadout, too, players will want to seek out and pick up these GTA Vice City weapons in the game. The remastered trilogy will probably overhaul the already enthralling arsenal of the original games.

Five ridiculously fun GTA Vice City weapons to try out in the remastered trilogy

5) Colt Python

Inspired by the Revolver, the Colt Python, one of the most popular weapons from GTA Vice City, would make for one heck of an asset in the GTA Trilogy. This handheld shotgun, boasting an impressive recoil, would make the player feel like a notorious kingpin.

The Python lets out a badass sound when the user pulls the trigger and is powerful enough to knock back anyone.

4) PSG-1 Sniper Rifle

PSG-1 Sniper Rifle (Image via fandomspot)

If the player needs to take down an enemy from a safe distance while being as discreet as possible, they need not look any further than the PSG-1 Sniper Rifle in the GTA Trilogy.

GTA Vice City features a great many weapons, each more lethal than the other, but the likes of the PSG-1 Sniper Rifle seldom hit the market.

3) SPAS 12 Shotgun

SPAS 12 Shotgun (Image via fandomspot)

The SPAS 12 Shotgun is one of the best automatic shotguns in GTA Vice City, which is why this particular weapon would make for a great addition to the GTA Trilogy.

Not only is the SPAS 12 Shotgun great for assassinating people from a distance, but it is also unparalleled when it comes to taking down a bunch of virtual goons. If there's a GTA Vice City weapon that players shouldn't miss out on, it's the SPAS 12 Shotgun.

2) Rocket Launcher

Rocket Launcher (Image via fandomspot)

Rocket Launchers always make a great case for themselves, and this one from GTA Vice City barely requires an introduction. The GTA Trilogy will undoubtedly be the most chaotic culmination of anarchy, and the Rocket Launcher will be an essential addition to the player's loadout.

1) Minigun

Minigun (Image via GTA VIce City)

The Minigun, whether it be GTA Vice City or GTA Online, always enjoys the top spot in the Grand Theft Auto games. It is one of the most compact, versatile and lethal weapons in the series.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar