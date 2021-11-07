What is the best mission from the classic GTA Trilogy? 

The classic GTA Trilogy has many memorable missions. Millions of players have lived as Claude, Tommy, and Carl Johnson in the GTA Trilogy, and have loved completing the action-packed missions thrown their way.

GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas all have some iconic missions that are favored by many players. But there can only be one mission that is termed the best in the classic GTA Trilogy.

Many players would argue as to which mission it would be but according to most of the players, it has to be the final mission of GTA San Andreas.

End of The Line: The best mission from the classic GTA Trilogy

The End of The Line mission is the final mission of GTA San Andreas, and it is assigned to the protagonist CJ by his brother Sweet. In this mission CJ avenges his mother and kills all of his enemies starting from Big Smoke.

Big Smoke was one of the members of the Grove Street Families who betrayed the gang and is one of the people responsible for CJ's mother getting killed.

Players start the mission by heading over to Smoke's Hideout in East Los Santos. Upon arrival, they realize that the hideout has heavy security and that there's no way to enter the building except to break through the wall. Next, CJ needs to find a S.W.A.T tank and steal it to break into the building.

Once CJ enters the building he needs to fight his way through a couple of Ballas gang members to reach the fourth floor. When CJ reaches the fourth floor, he confronts Big Smoke and gets into a shoot out where the protagonist eventually kills the traitor.

Right after that, Tenpenny walks in and asks CJ to load his bag full of money and begins to run away. Tenpenny then sets the building on fire and flees while CJ tries to chase him down.

After escaping the building, Tenpenny starts to escape in a firetruck and Sweet jumps on to try to stop him. CJ follows Tenpenny until he rescues Sweet and after a short car chase, Tenpenny falls off a bridge to his death.

What makes End of The Line the best mission in the classic GTA trilogy

The End of the line is a complete and wholesome mission that wraps up the story of GTA San Andreas. It is a difficult mission and a long one, but many players feel like Rockstar did the right thing with it.

Many players still remember the joy they felt when they beat the game, with most of the player base hailing San Andreas as the best game in the GTA Trilogy.

