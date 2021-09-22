What happened to CJ after GTA San Andreas?

GTA San Andreas ends with a victorious CJ, but the question remains whether he still holds power afterward.

The fate of each GTA protagonist is always a fascinating subject. With rare exceptions, most of them are never heard of again. Given the popularity of GTA San Andreas, it's not surprising that players liked CJ. He is one of the most iconic protagonists in the series.

Naturally, some players ask themselves whatever happened to CJ. His fate after GTA San Andreas remains a mystery. CJ did wipe out most of his enemies. However, there were a few that remained, namely GTA 3 characters. The good news is that CJ is likely to be alive.

CJ after GTA San Andreas: Here is what most likely happened to him

CJ only exists within the 3D Universe canon. His game takes place in 1992, while the latest one is set for 2001. Here is a basic rundown of what could potentially happen after GTA San Andreas.

Realistically, there are no threats to his power

By the end of GTA San Andreas, CJ had taken out most of his enemies. C.R.A.S.H. no longer has any power. Big Smoke's drug empire has crumbled into dust. Ballas and Vagos can be completely wiped off the map. And Los Santos is now run by Grove Street Families.

CJ also made smart business ventures. He owns several properties in San Fierro and Las Venturas. Best of all, CJ has made powerful connections. He knows all the top players in the criminal underworld. This ranges from Triad member Wu Zi Mu to government agent Mike Toreno.

CJ is very likely to survive past the events of GTA San Andreas. This is the same person who singlehandedly took on Area 69. He got past their security, stole their secretive project, and got away with it. CJ is not one to be taken out so easily.

CJ is not mentioned after GTA San Andreas, but his allies are

For obvious reasons, CJ is not mentioned in GTA 3 (the latest game in the 3D Universe). The character had yet to be created by Rockstar. Nonetheless, his allies have done well for themselves.

CJ previously worked with the San Fierro Triads, who ran the Four Dragons Casino. Keep in mind that GTA San Andreas is set for 1992. The casino is still running in 1998, according to a radio advertisement in Liberty City Stories. Love Fist is set to have a concert there.

This means the Triads are still successful. If CJ is still alive, that means he still has powerful allies. This bodes well for his survival. However, it's important to bring up a few enemies that did survive.

Potential clashes with Catalina and Salvatore Leone

CJ once allied himself with Catalina and Salvatore Leone. However, their partnerships ended on bad terms. The latter even threatens to wipe out CJ's entire bloodline. The question remains whether they can follow through with their threats. Both Catalina and Salvatore were still alive in 2001.

However, it's unlikely either of them ever fought CJ. Liberty City newspapers state that Catalina spent most of her time robbing banks. Meanwhile, Salvatore has no realistic way to get to CJ. He only has power in Las Venturas, which is also occupied by the Triads. CJ has friends that can help.

In the end, GTA San Andreas players shouldn't worry about CJ. It's very likely that he still maintains power. Tommy Vercetti did so, given he still runs Vice City in 1992. CJ could very well do the same.

