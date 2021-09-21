5 GTA San Andreas map locations based on real life

Rockstar Games did their research with these map locations from GTA San Andreas.

It's no secret that Rockstar likes to take inspiration from the real world. Attention to detail is a key aspect of their game design. The development team always prides itself on faithful recreations.

However, it also has its unique flavor. GTA San Andreas pays homage to these map locations, yet it also retains its identity. Whether it's Area 69 or the Las Venturas Strip, these map locations leave a mark on players.

Five map locations in GTA San Andreas that were based in real life

For some players, Los Santos is as close to Los Angeles as they will ever get. These map locations bear a striking resemblance to their real-life counterparts.

5) Los Santos Tower (U.S. Bank Tower)

Although it's clearly modeled after the U.S. Bank Tower, the Los Santos version is slightly taller. In fact, it is the highest skyscraper in GTA San Andreas. There is no story purpose to the building, but players can enter its rooftops. They simply go through the main door at ground level.

There is a parachute on top for the most daring players, from where they can jump off the building and perform a parachute landing.

4) Gant Bridge (Golden Gate Bridge)

San Fierro is the GTA version of San Francisco. Naturally, they make a reference to a famous landmark. The Gant Bridge connects both San Fierro and Tierra Robada and is reminiscent of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Players can cross it once they unlock the last island in GTA San Andreas.

Just like its real-life counterpart, the Gant Bridge uses the Industrial Orange color scheme.

3) Las Venturas Strip (Las Vegas Strip)

The Las Venturas Strip is just as illustrious as Las Vegas. It's one of the most dazzling sights in all of GTA San Andreas, and Rockstar makes references to several famous casinos with this location. It allows for creative buildings with weird names.

Players should definitely check it out at night. That's when the bright colors make a nice contrast with the dark skies.

2) Area 69 (Area 51)

Area 69 is one of the most famous restricted areas in the GTA series. It's no surprise, given its main inspiration is from the infamous Area 51. Both government facilities are very secretive in nature. People can't help but wonder what goes on over there. However, unlike Area 51, players can explore Area 69.

It's a real challenge heading into this desert landscape. Law enforcement will act quickly if the player gets too close.

1) Vinewood (Hollywood)

It wouldn't be Los Angeles without a reference to Hollywood. Los Santos has its own version with Vinewood, and million-dollar mansions can be found here. More importantly, it serves as the map location for the famous Vinewood sign. Players can see it from a great distance.

There isn't much to do here, but it does offer a beautiful view of Los Santos. Madd Dogg's mansion is right nearby. However, players are better off avoiding it due to a save glitch. GTA San Andreas offers the Mulholland Safehouse, so players should take this one instead.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

