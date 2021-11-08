5 weapons from GTA San Andreas that will be fun to use in the remastered Trilogy Definitive Edition

Many players are extremely excited for the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas with the game being just a few days away from its release. In terms of content alone, GTA San Andreas certainly beats the prequels. It has more cars, a bigger map, more customizations, and more weapons.

GTA San Andreas features 38 different weapons and three special items. Players also have the option to dual wield weapons in GTA San Andreas by maximizing their shooting skills. Once players reach the hitman shooting level in the game, they can then dual wield four particular guns in the game.

This article gives players a breakdown of the five weapons that will be the most fun to use in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

5 weapons that will be fun to use in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

5) Chainsaw

The Chainsaw in GTA San Andreas is a melee weapon that uses a motorized saw to cut through enemies. This weapon is fun to use as it generally reminds players of horror movie characters who usually use such a gruesome tool as their weapon of choice. In addition to its intimidating noise, the chainsaw deals incredible damage and has unlimited ammo, making it extremely fun to use.

4) Micro SMG

The Micro SMG is a submachine gun that is featured in all GTA games including San Andreas. This weapon is extremely effective as players are able to use it while driving a vehicle or riding a bike as well. Once players reach the level of Hitman in their shooting skills, they can dual wield this weapon to double their fire power.

3) Minigun

The minigun is a portable gatling gun in GTA San Andreas and is the most dangerous weapon in the game. Although the bullets of the minigun don't do maximum damage, its insane fire rate makes it an incredibly lethal weapon. Players can use the Minigun to easily take out an army of people and can also be used to swiftly explode vehicles.

2) Rocket Launcher

The Rocket Launcher in GTA San Andreas is a Russian RPG-7 portable anti-tank rocket launcher. This weapon is generally used to deal maximum damage in a single shot. Players can use this to easily take out enemy vehicles without much effort. It can also be used to destroy police helicopters when the player is dealing with high wanted levels.

1) Flamethrower

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Flamethrower in GTA San Andreas is a heavy weapon that shoots a lethal burst of flame in the direction the player aims it at. This devastating weapon can easily be used to take out an army of enemies in a couple of seconds. Unlike other weapons, the flamethrower doesn't launch a projectile bullet, but instead uses fire to torch enemies until they start burning.

Edited by Atul S