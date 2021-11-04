When can players download GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition?

Rockstar has revealed a lot about the GTA Definitive Edition trilogy, including its various features and improvements as well as its release date. The game will be released on November 11, but Game Pass subscribers can pre-load it right away by purchasing a pre-order copy. However, others will have to wait until November 9 to pre-download it.

A few of the remastered games are also available for free on subscription services. For example, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access to GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, while PS Now subscribers will have access to GTA 3 Definitive Edition. While the former can be played from November 11, the latter will only be accessible from December 7.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: How to download and play the game?

Although GTA fans can't play the remastered trilogy right now, they can still download it on their systems and play it on the release date. This can be done by pre-ordering the game through their respective store (PS Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Microsoft Store, and Nintendo eShop).

Another way is to get the Xbox Game Pass/PS Now offer by purchasing a subscription. However, this is only applicable for one of the remastered games. As mentioned above, PS Now only has the remastered GTA 3, while Xbox Game Pass offers the remastered GTA San Andreas.

Game Pass subscribers can enjoy the game on the official release date. Meanwhile, PS Now subscribers will have to wait another month. Players who are less patient can either get a Game Pass subscription or pre-order the entire trilogy on their platform.

Pre-loading is currently the only way to have the Definitive Edition trilogy downloaded on a device. As mentioned earlier, players can pre-download the remastered trilogy games on their platforms starting from November 9. Meanwhile, Xbox owners can pre-download GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition right now if they own a Game Pass subscription.

For those unaware of the phrase, pre-loading is a regular feature on all platforms that allows players to download and completely install a game ahead of its official release date. In this manner, those with slower internet connections do not need to waste any time and can play the game as soon as it is made available.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition releases on November 11 for PCs and all current and last-gen consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S). It is also coming out for the Nintendo Switch on the same date.

Edited by Shaheen Banu