How to pre-load GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition on Xbox Game Pass: Price, file size, and more

GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers starting November 11. The GTA remastered trilogy will be released digitally on all supported platforms on the same day.

The remastered 3D Universe trilogy will be available on all last-gen and current-gen platforms, as well as mobiles. The Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S are among the Xbox consoles that can run the game.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition on Xbox Game Pass: How to pre-load the game and other important details

To pre-load GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition, Xbox Game Pass subscribers must follow the steps outlined below:

The first step is self-evident. Players must first launch the Game Pass app on their PC or Xbox console.

on their PC or Xbox console. They must then wait for the app's contents to load before scrolling down to the Coming Soon section.

section. Players must select the Show All button to view the complete list of upcoming games.

button to view the complete list of upcoming games. Finally, they must choose GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition , where the Download button will be replaced by Install .

, where the button will be replaced by . Once that button is pressed, players can begin downloading the game immediately. However, they can't start playing the game before its release date (November 11).

This process can also be started using the Game Pass app for iPhone and Android. Gamers must follow the given steps to do so:

To begin with, the Game Pass app must be downloaded on the mobile device, and players must log in with their Xbox account .

must be downloaded on the mobile device, and players must log in with their . Then they must go to the Home tab and scroll down to the Coming Soon section, where they must select GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition .

tab and scroll down to the section, where they must select . Finally, by pressing Install To, players must choose which platform they want to use.

Price and size

The monthly cost of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is $14.99/£10.99/₹699. Players have the option to cancel at any time. Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass for PC, and EA Play are all included with it. Furthermore, Microsoft's cloud gaming service, Cloud Gaming, is included in Ultimate at no additional cost.

Gold, EA Play, Cloud Gaming, and the PC version are not included in the normal console-only edition of Game Pass. The monthly fee for this version is $9.99/£7.99/₹489. The PC-only version has the same price, but EA Play is included with it. In India, new subscribers receive a free 7-month subscription by purchasing any plan.

On Xbox consoles, GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition takes up around 27 GB of disk space, and the PC version is expected to be similar. This is more than ten times larger than the original game, which was only 2.5 GB in size.

Rockstar revealed the remastered 3D Universe trilogy on October 22 through a short 1-minute trailer. The graphical differences were the main highlight of the video, and they're quite enormous indeed. However, Rockstar has also stated that all three games will feature updated controls alongside a host of other tweaks.

