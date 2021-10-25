Top 5 things to expect from GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

The release of GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is less than a month away, and fans are beyond ecstatic. Because of its larger map and extensive features, GTA San Andreas has long been regarded as the best game in the 3D trilogy. Hence, of the three remastered games, GTA San Andreas is the one that fans are most excited about.

Here are a few things that players can expect to see in the remastered game.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition: 5 things to look forward to in the remastered game

5) More scenic vistas

A large portion of the game's map is comprised of the countryside, and players could get scenic views of San Andreas even in the original game. With the improved graphics of the Definitive Edition, this is certain to look even better.

4) Improved melee combat

GTA San Andreas had the best melee combat system in the 3D trilogy, with CJ being able to learn multiple fighting styles. Rockstar has stated that the remasters will have a GTA 5-like control scheme.

This seems like the perfect combination for the most advanced combat in a GTA game. With this improvement, the melee combat experience of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition might even surpass that of the HD Universe games.

3) Improved drive-bys

Drive-bys were a major aspect of GTA San Andreas specifically due to its gang culture setting. According to Rockstar, drive-bys will feel a lot more refined in the Definitive Edition.

This could mean anything, especially since the remastered game is already set to have an HD Universe-inspired control scheme.

2) Customizations will be more worthwhile

GTA San Andreas offered extensive customization in every aspect of the game. Players could purchase individual pieces of clothing for CJ and combine them to create a personalized look.

They could even turn CJ fat by eating too much junk food or get him ripped by working out at the gym. On top of that, the game also had the option of vehicle modifications, with certain cars getting more customizability choices than others.

All of this will surely look much better in the Definitive Edition and be far more immersive.

1) More fun in exploring the map

The main reason for the excellent replayability value in GTA San Andreas is its massive and diverse map. Most fans believe that the game has the best map in the series, with its distinct regions and multiple pathways. This will inarguably feel even better in the remastered game with its improved graphics.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

