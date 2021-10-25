GTA 3 Definitive Edition to be released on PlayStation Now on December 7

GTA fans have gone wild with the news that the GTA 3 The Definitive Edition will be released on PlayStation Now on December 7.

This is the first of the re-mastered trilogy to be released, and it seems that players will receive the games in the order that they first came out. This means that Rockstar Games should next announce the release date of the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, followed by GTA San Andreas The Definitive Edition via PlayStation Now.

GTA players are also hoping they will not have to wait for more than a few weeks between game releases.

GTA 3 Definitive Edition on PlayStation Now

Any GTA player with a PlayStation Now subscription will be able to download their copy of GTA 3 Definitive Edition starting December 7 for an as-yet-undetermined price, depending on which console they use. The ease of being able to simply download it and experience the new game in no time is a big draw for all Grand Theft Auto fans.

GTA players cannot wait to return to Liberty City as Claude and see many unforgettable characters and locations. They also look forward to the new versions of the old missions that were such fun to play in 2001, when the original GTA 3 was released.

Fans are also awaiting the fantastic music selection and incredible cinematic storytelling in all its re-mastered glory.

Why GTA players should have a PS Now Subscription

PlayStation Now is a brilliant online subscription service that gives users access to hundreds of their favorite PlayStation games, old and new. With this feature, they can download titles for their PS4 or PS5 consoles and stream PS4, PS3, and PS2 games instantly on PS4, PS5, and PC.

This makes gaming so much easier for PlayStation fans. All that is needed is the following:

A PlayStation Network account with registered payment details

A DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller (with USB cable) or another compatible controller.

An active PS Now subscription or seven-day free trial

An active broadband connection

GTA fans and all PlayStation lovers should be very excited about PlayStation Now's release of GTA 3 The Definitive Edition in December.

