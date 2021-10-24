Top 5 things to expect from GTA 3 Definitive Edition

GTA players and fans worldwide are holding their breath for the release of the new GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition. Players have waited long enough for some fresh, or at least revived, GTA games for years now.

Even though GTA Online is now the future of the franchise, die-hard fans like the ones Rockstar has accrued over the years are still very excited to see what the Trilogy has to offer.

PlayStation @PlayStation Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas await. The GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition comes to PS4 and PS5 November 11, with enhanced visuals and modern controls. Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas await. The GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition comes to PS4 and PS5 November 11, with enhanced visuals and modern controls. https://t.co/0BA1iqwcCc

Below are the top five things the players are expecting and excited to see with the release of GTA 3: Defitinitive Edition.

GTA 3 Definitive Edition: Expectations

1) Controller Layout

Happy with the layout? (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

Rockstar really got the controls right in GTA 5. Over the years and development of the games since GTA 3, Rockstar has perfected the way players use their controls in the game.

GTA fans are excited to have confirmation of the controller layout, making it easier for players all-round.

2) Enhanced Mini Maps

Old and new (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

One of the hardest things for GTA 5 Online players to go back to is the very limiting maps of older versions of the games when the player could not expand the map or set a waypoint to make their journey easier.

This will be one of the most anticipated updates to come with news of the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition release.

3) Graphics Modernization

A new look for GTA 3 (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

The improved graphics element in the Trilogy is obviously one of the biggest things that fans are looking forward to seeing.

The modernization of the graphics should really please the old-school fans that are there looking to re-visit Liberty City and some of their favorite old locations.

4) Immediate restarts of failed missions

Not again! (Image via YouTube.com @xChris)

Nothing was more painful in GTA San Andreas, with such a huge map, than having to travel really far to have to restart many missions.

The option of being able to restart a mission easily only makes sense to the GTA Community. It is a huge time saver that guarantees more focus and less players quitting the game out of this monotany.

5) Updated Radio Station Wheel

What music today I wonder (Image via YouTube.com @JulioNIB)

Due to certain licensing issues on some of the original music from GTA Vice City, for example, the Trilogy may or may not have the exact same iconic tracks as the previous games. But with this new style of selection, there will be plenty for players to be excited about.

Rockstar needs to update the Trilogy to a modern-day recognizable "wheel" style for radio station selection. All players will be very happy about this change.

Edited by Rohit Mishra