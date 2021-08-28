A brief overview of rocket launchers in GTA

The GTA series is known for its explosive and chaotic nature, which is best exemplified by the rocket launcher.

These powerful weapons are also known as Rocket Propelled Grenades, or RPGs for short. Alongside the pistol, rocket launchers are one of only two weapons to appear in every single game. They will kill enemies in a single hit and blow up most vehicles. GTA Online lobbies are populated with them.

Rocket launchers are a dangerous threat throughout the entire series. GTA players often get them near the middle or end of the game. Otherwise, the earlier missions would be a walk in the park. Rocket launchers are a very reliable means of taking out enemy targets.

A brief look at rocket launchers in the GTA series

This is the rocket launcher in GTA 5 and Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rocket launchers are one of the more iconic weapons in the series. GTA players simply have to point at their target and fire. However, they need to be careful not to get caught in the explosion. With great power comes greater responsibility.

Here is a brief history guide on their importance to the GTA series. Rocket launchers have been a cornerstone for the longest time now.

A staple of the series

Ever since the first game, rocket launchers have been weapons of mass destruction. Their appearances change within each title, and Rockstar Games often takes inspiration from the real world. For example, most of the models are based off the RPG-7 from Russia.

Rocket launchers will not become available for purchase until later points in the game, and likewise, they will be hard to find. Sometimes they will spawn near a safehouse if the player collects hidden packages. However, this only applies to earlier games like GTA Vice City.

As previously stated, rocket launchers are one of the very few weapons to appear in every game. That alone is a major accomplishment. If the pistol is a beginner's weapon, then the rocket launcher is for advanced players. It can be devastating in the right hands. However, players have to be careful with it.

Strengths and weaknesses

Rocket launchers will kill most enemies in a single hit. If any of them get caught in the blast radius, they are finished. Armored vehicles can protect themselves from a set amount of hits. However, GTA players will mostly have to rely on finding cover. Either that or they can only hope the other player misses.

The biggest weakness of the rocket launcher is its weight. In the 3D Universe, GTA players will have limited movement as long as they carry it. They cannot run or jump, which makes them easy targets, and they also have to reload. In the HD Universe, they can strafe while performing dodge rolls.

Whenever players aim with the rocket launcher, they need to make sure nothing is in the way. If they accidentely hit a nearby wall, they will blow themselves up. These careless moments can happen in dangerous situations, such as a GTA Online death match.

Variations of the rocket launcher

There are three variations of the rocket launcher in the series. The first is the Heat-Seeking Rocket Launcher from GTA San Andreas. It can lock onto nearby targets such as NPCs and vehicles. Once a round is fired, an explosive missile will follow whoever is closest to the player.

Meanwhile, GTA Online has released the Firework Launcher and the Homing Launcher. The former is mostly a joke weapon that fires off fireworks while the latter can lock onto nearby vehicles. Both of these weapons were part of the Festive Surprise update.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul