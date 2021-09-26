How to get a double gun in GTA San Andreas

Sometimes, one gun just isn't enough in GTA San Andreas; double guns can make a big difference.

GTA San Andreas was a major step forward in the series. It was the first GTA game to introduce weapon skills. The more a player uses a weapon, the better they will be with it. Dual wielding is another new concept from GTA San Andreas. At some point, the players can use double guns.

Dual wielding can be achieved through a few methods. The easiest is with cheats. Players can also do it the hard way by training. GTA San Andreas only offers a small selection of double guns. Nonetheless, they are still very useful. Every player should know how to get one.

Here is how GTA San Andreas players can get a double gun

Some players would rather use mods to achieve dual wielding. However, there are ways to do it in normal gameplay. The game lets players use double guns once they raise their skill level. This feature was introduced in GTA San Andreas.

Raise the weapon skill

GTA San Andreas uses weapon skills. When players consistently use a particular weapon, it will increase their current skill level with that weapon. Players can start using double guns when they reach Hitman status (maxed out). At this point, they automatically dual wield that particular weapon.

Alternatively, players can also use cheats. GTA San Andreas has different inputs for each platform. Here are the relevant ones:

PC : PROFESSIONALKILLER or NCSGDAG

: PROFESSIONALKILLER or NCSGDAG PlayStation : D-Pad Down, Square, Cross, D-Pad Left, R1, R2, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Down, D-Pad Down, L1, L1, L1

: D-Pad Down, Square, Cross, D-Pad Left, R1, R2, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Down, D-Pad Down, L1, L1, L1 Xbox: Down, X, A, Left, Rt, Rb, Left, Down, Down, Lt, Lt, Lt

This is the easiest method to obtain double guns in GTA San Andreas since not every player is patient enough to level up their weapon skills. Cheats are a good way to bypass this training.

Players can dual wield the following weapons

These are the double guns that can be used in GTA San Andreas:

9mm Pistol

TEC-9

Micro SMG

Sawed-off Shotgun

The Micro SMG and TEC-9 share the same weapon slot. As a result, players can only use one or the other. Meanwhile, the Sawed-off Shotgun shows up later in the game. It's a better alternative to the regular Shotgun. Players can move quickly while holding these weapons.

9mm pistols are the easiest weapons to raise skill level. Players get access to these guns early in the game. This grants them ample time to use and level up this weapon.

Advantages and disadvantages

Predictably, double guns pack more firepower. It will deal severe damage to any target. The Sawed-off Shotgun is the most devastating dual wielding weapon in GTA San Andreas which can easily take out any opposition.

The main drawback is the reloading sequence. Players will definitely need to duck for cover once they start reloading. Otherwise, they are easy targets. Sawed-off Shotguns take the longest to reload. It's an obviously fair tradeoff for their immense power.

Double guns can be lifesavers during intense shootouts when players need to get rid of a large number of enemies as quickly as possible. Double guns make this task much easier.

