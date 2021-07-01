5 improvements San Andreas made to the GTA series

GTA San Andreas completely changed the landscape of the GTA series, thanks to significant improvements in its gameplay features.

While GTA 3 and Vice City were critical and commercial powerhouses, they did lack in a few departments. Whether it was loading times or unnecessary deaths, players had to constantly deal with minor annoyances in these games.

GTA San Andreas was a groundbreaking experience for several players. The title did what every video game sequel should do - take what doesn't function well and find a way to make it work.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

5 ways San Andreas improved the GTA series

#5 - Auto-aiming features

Almost every single weapon in GTA San Andreas can use the auto-aim feature. This makes it much easier to survive combat situations with multiple enemy waves.

With a multicolored targeting lock, GTA players will prioritize the closest enemy. The color of the targeting lock changes depending on the enemy's health. Green means they are in good shape, while red means they are close to death.

On a related note, weapon skills allow GTA players better proficiency with specific guns, such as the M4 carbine rifle.

In all fairness to the clunky GTA 3 and Vice City engines, this was the first major attempt by Rockstar to transition to 3D games.

#4 - Lack of travel loading screens

GTA 3 players see this every single time they go back to Portland (Image via GTA Wiki)

This is mainly relevant to the original releases of GTA 3 and Vice City on PlayStation 2. Due to the hardware capabilities at the time, Rockstar wasn't able to load all the maps right away.

Whenever a player goes to another island in GTA 3 or Vice City, a splash screen pops up while the area loads, which can be slightly disruptive for GTA players. This is especially noticeable during high-speed pursuits across the bridges.

GTA San Andreas gets rid of splash screens altogether. The game allows players to freely enter San Fierro and Las Venturas without putting up with loading times. It's a seamless transition that works to the player's advantage.

#3 - The ability to swim

GTA San Andreas implemented one of the most important features of the series at the time - the ability to swim.

Previous GTA titles made water a deadly combatant to deal with, and drowning was a major issue. Claude could try to escape the police in a sports car, only to make the wrong turn and end up in the sea. Tommy Vercetti could try to jump off a boat and into a pier, only to miss and fall into the water.

CJ is the first GTA protagonist who can swim. GTA players can finally avoid cheap deaths with this useful feature. They can also drive boats without the fear of capsizing to a watery grave.

#2 - Significantly better customization

GTA San Andreas allows players to personalize CJ in a number of ways. While CJ will forever be iconic for his sleeveless white shirt and jeans, every playthrough can be a different experience.

Players can visit barbershops and clothing stores to change CJ's appearance. For example, a player could make CJ fat and give him a pink Caesar haircut and heart boxer shorts.

CJ can also modify his ride via a local mod garage. If a player wants to represent Grove Street, they can go for a lowrider with a green tint.

Driving is an essential aspect of the GTA series. As a result, mod garages offer several upgrades that boost the overall performance of the car.

#1 - There are more side activities

Side activities are the bread and butter of time-wasters and money-makers in the GTA series. These activities were available in GTA 3 and Vice City, but San Andreas offered more optional missions.

Most GTA titles have jobs available for police, taxis, paramedics, and firefighting. San Andreas adds more to the list with pimping, robbery, and courier activities. These are good ways to earn extra cash.

Players can also spend their free time playing various games. These range from basketball and pool tables to arcade platformers. Mount Chiliad also provides fun cycling races for sports enthusiasts looking for a challenge.

