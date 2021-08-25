Create
Notifications
×

All GTA San Andreas cheat codes for PC

The jetpack cheat is arguably one of the most popular ones (Image via Rockstar Games)
The jetpack cheat is arguably one of the most popular ones (Image via Rockstar Games)
alan.sahbegovic
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Aug 24, 2021, 09:20 PM ET

37 mins ago

Feature

GTA San Andreas has a plethora of useful cheat codes that many PC players wish to utilize in-game.

However, it's worth noting that the PC version doesn't have every code. Some cheat codes, such as Taxi Driver don't exist in the base game on PC. That being said, most cheat codes still exist on PC for players to utilize however they wish.

Entering cheat codes on PC is easy. Just type the code while in the game. The codes will be listed here in all caps for the player's convenience (so I's don't look like lowercase L's), but players don't need caps lock on to activate these codes. GTA San Andreas has a unique hash code system, so there are more ways to enter cheat codes than what's shown below.

All GTA San Andreas cheat codes for PC

GTA San Andreas has several cheat codes that can be divided into several categories. These will be in the following categories:

  • Player (affects CJ)
  • Stats
  • Weapons
  • Spawn Vehicle
  • Miscellaneous vehicle
  • Gang
  • Pedestrian (including traffic and themes)

Of course, players should be reminded that some codes do affect GTA San Andreas in undesirable ways. Likewise, there are also many alternative ways to enter the same code, as seen in the video above.

Player

The following cheat codes apply to CJ in some way. They affect his gameplay, and range from some useful cheat codes to some more situational ones.

Code namePC
AdrenalineMUNASEF
or
TAKEACHILLPILL
Armor, Health, & $250KHESOYAM
or
INEEDSOMEHELP
CJ jumps higher
KANGAROO
Commit suicide
SZCMAWO
or
GOODBYECRUELWORLD
Increase the Wanted Level by two starsOSRBLHH
or
TURNUPTHEHEAT
Lock the Wanted Level
AEZAKMI
or
IDOASIPLEASE
Remove all Wanted LevelsASNAEB
or
TURNDOWNTHEHEAT
Six stars instantlyLJSPQK
or
BRINGITON

There are even more cheat codes that affect CJ. These cheat codes tend to be more related toward his health and DPS capabilities.

Code name
PC
CJ never starvesAEDUWNV
or
IAMNEVERHUNGRY
Infinite ammoWANRLTW
or
FULLCLIP
Infinite healthBAGUVIX
or
NOONECANHURTME
OHKO Punches
IAVENJQ
or
STINGLIKEABEE
Spawn JetpackYECGAA
or
ROCKETMAN
Spawn ParachuteAIYPWZQP
or
LETSGOBASEJUMPING

Stats

It
It's an easy way to get fat CJ (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following cheat codes either max out various stats for CJ or minimize them.

Code name
PC
Hitman Level for all Weapons
NCSGDAG
or
PROFESSIONALKILLER
Hitman Level for all Weapons
Maximum Fat
BTCDBCB
or
WHOATEALLTHEPIES
Maximum Lung Capacity (Infinite)CVWKXAM
or
MANFROMATLANTIS
Maximum MuscleJYSDSOD
or
BUFFMEUP
Maximum RespectOGXSDAG
or
WORSHIPME
Maximum Sex AppealEHIBXQS
or
HELLOLADIES
Maximum StaminaVKYPQCF
or
ICANGOALLNIGHT
Maximum vehicle skillsVQIMAHA
or
NATURALTALENT
Minimum Fat & MuscleKVGYZQK
or
LEANANDMEAN

Weapons

The following cheat codes bestow the player with a weapon set. There are three weapon set cheat codes in total, as players cannot get a particular individual weapon.

Code name
PC
Weapon Set 1 (AK-47, Baseball Bat, Brass Knuckles, Micro SMG, Molotov Cocktails, Pistol, Rifle, Rocket Launcher, Shotgun, Spray Paint)LXGIWYL
or
THUGSARMOURY
Weapon Set 2 (Desert Eagle, Fire Extinguisher, Fist, Flamethrower, Grenades, Knife, M4, Sawn-Off Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, TEC 9)
KJKSZPJ
or
PROFESSIONALSKIT
Weapon Set 3 (Chainsaw, Fist, Heat-Seeking Rocket Launcher, M4, Satchel Charges, Silenced Pistol, SMG, Sniper Rifle, SPAS 12)UZUMYMW
or
NUTTERSTOYS

Spawn vehicle

Players can spawn a Hunter (Image via Rockstar Games)
Players can spawn a Hunter (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are more than half a dozen vehicle cheat codes in GTA San Andreas. Some of them are useful for the player, while others are far more niche in nature.

Code name
PC
Spawn Bloodring BangerCQZIJMB
or
OLDSPEEDDEMON
Spawn CaddyRZHSUEW
or
18HOLES
Spawn DozerEEGCYXT
or
ITSALLBULL
Spawn HunterOHDUDE
Spawn HydraJUMPJET
Spawn Monster TruckAGBDLCID
or
MONSTERMASH
Spawn QuadAKJJYGLC
or
FOURWHEELFUN
Spawn Hotring Racer APDNEJOH
or
NOTFORPUBLICROADS
Spawn Hotring Racer BVPJTQWV
or
JUSTTRYANDSTOPME
Spawn RancherJQNTDMH
Players can spawn a Rhino (Image via Rockstar Games)
Players can spawn a Rhino (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are a few more interesting vehicle cheat codes for GTA San Andreas players to use on PC:

Code name
PC
Spawn RhinoAIWPRTON
or
TIMETOKICKASS
Spawn RomeroAQTBCODX
or
WHERESTHEFUNERAL
Spawn StretchKRIJEBR
or
CELEBRITYSTATUS
Spawn StuntplaneURKQSRK
or
FLYINGTOSTUNT
Spawn TankerAMOMHRER
or
HITTHEROADJACK
Spawn TrashmasterUBHYZHQ
or
TRUEGRIME
Spawn VortexKGGGDKP
or
IWANTTOHOVER

Miscellaneous vehicle

Flying cars is one of the most popular cheat codes (Image via Hugo One)
Flying cars is one of the most popular cheat codes (Image via Hugo One)

The following are various vehicle cheat codes that don't pertain to spawning a vehicle on PC:

Code name
PC
Better suspensions
PGGOMOY
or
STICKLIKEGLUE
Bicycles jump higher

JHJOECW
or
CJPHONEHOME
Boats can flyAFSNMSMW
or
FLYINGFISH
Cars can flyRIPAZHA
or
CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG
Cars have nitro
COXEFGU
or
SPEEDFREAK
CJ's car is now Invincible and destroys all other vehicles it touches
JCNRUAD
or
TOUCHMYCARYOUDIE
CJ now has full weapon aim in vehicles
OUIQDMW
or
IWANNADRIVEBY
Vehicles have perfect handling
PGGOMOY
or
STICKLIKEGLUE
(NOTE: It's the same as the Better suspensions cheat code, but it's worth noting that they have different codes on other platforms)

Gang cheat codes

The GSF is an example of a gang in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)
The GSF is an example of a gang in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

As gangs play a crucial role in GTA San Andreas, it's not surprising that there are several cheat codes related to them in the game. These are the following codes:

Code namePC
Faster spawn ratesMROEMZH
Gang members and workers spawn
MROEMZH

Gang wars everywhere
ONLYHOMIESALLOWED
No peds; just gangs fightingBIFBUZZ
or
BETTERSTAYINDOORS
Recruit anybody with an AK-47BMTPWHR
or
NOONECANSTOPUS
Recruit anybody with a PistolSJMAHPE
or
WANNABEINMYGANG
Recruit anybody with a Rocket LauncherZSOXFSQ
or
ROCKETMAYHEM

Pedestrian

An example of more Elvis pedestrians (Image via Rockstar Games)
An example of more Elvis pedestrians (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is technically one of the largest categories for cheat codes in GTA San Andreas. PC players have a wide variety of cheats to consider, starting with the pedestrian-related ones:

Code namePC
Armed pedestriansFOOOXFT
or
SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS
More Elvis pedestrians
BLUESUEDESHOES
Pedestrians attack CJBAGOWPG
or
STOPPICKINGONME
Pedestrians attack with gunsBGLUAWML
or
ATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLE
Pedestrians riotIOJUFZN
or
STATEOFEMERGENCY
Pedestrians riot with golf clubsAJLOJYQY
or
ROUGHNEIGHBOURHOOD
Themes affect pedestrians and traffic(Image via Rockstar Games)
Themes affect pedestrians and traffic(Image via Rockstar Games)

These are the various theme-related cheat codes in GTA San Andreas for PC players (they affect both pedestrians and traffic):

Code name
PC
Beach partyCIKGCGX
or
LIFESABEACH
CarnivalPRIEBJ
or
CRAZYTOWN
PimpBEKKNQV
or
LOVECONQUERSALL
RuralFVTMNBZ
or
HICKSVILLE
TriadAFPHULTL
or
NINJATOWN
An example of no traffic(Image via Rockstar Games)
An example of no traffic(Image via Rockstar Games)

These are the various traffic-related cheat codes in GTA San Andreas for PC players:

Code name
PC
Aggressive driversYLTEICZ
ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS
BeatersBGKGTJH
Black trafficIOWDLAC
or
SOLONGASITSBLACK
Bouncy carsBSXSGGC
or
BUBBLECARS
Explode all vehiclesCPKTNWT
or
ALLCARSGOBOOM
Invisible carsXICWMD
or
WHEELSONLYPLEASE
Ghost town (No peds or traffic)THGLOJ
or
GHOSTTOWN
Pink trafficLLQPFBN
or
PINKISTHENEWCOOL
Rural trafficKKZRPKW
or
EVERYONEISPOOR
Traffic lights are always greenZEIIVG
or
DONTTRYANDSTOPME

Time and weather

These cheat codes affect the environment (Image via Rockstar Games)
These cheat codes affect the environment (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following codes affect GTA San Andreas's time and weather. Weather cheat codes are among the most iconic in GTA San Andreas, as they're mostly done for visual flair.

These are the time-related codes on PC:

Code name
PC
0:00 all the timeXJVSNAJ
or
NIGHTPROWLER
21:00 all the timeOFVIAC
or
DONTBRINGONTHENIGHT
Fast gameplayPPGWJHT
or
SPEEDITUP
Slow gameplayLIYOAAY
or
SLOWITDOWN
Speed up timeYSOHNUL
or
TIMEJUSTFLIESBY

These are the weather cheat codes on PC:

Code name
PC
CloudyALNSFMZO
or
DULLDULLDAY
FoggyCFVFGMJ
or
CANTSEEWHEREIMGOING
RainingAUIFRVQS
or
STAYINANDWATCHTV
SandstormCWJXUOC
or
SANDINMYEARS
StormsMGHXYRM
or
SCOTTISHSUMMER
SunnyAFZLLQLL
or
PLEASANTLYWARM
Very Sunny ICIKPYH
or
TOODAMNHOT
Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी