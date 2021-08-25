GTA San Andreas has a plethora of useful cheat codes that many PC players wish to utilize in-game.

However, it's worth noting that the PC version doesn't have every code. Some cheat codes, such as Taxi Driver don't exist in the base game on PC. That being said, most cheat codes still exist on PC for players to utilize however they wish.

Entering cheat codes on PC is easy. Just type the code while in the game. The codes will be listed here in all caps for the player's convenience (so I's don't look like lowercase L's), but players don't need caps lock on to activate these codes. GTA San Andreas has a unique hash code system, so there are more ways to enter cheat codes than what's shown below.

All GTA San Andreas cheat codes for PC

GTA San Andreas has several cheat codes that can be divided into several categories. These will be in the following categories:

Player (affects CJ)

Stats

Weapons

Spawn Vehicle

Miscellaneous vehicle

Gang

Pedestrian (including traffic and themes)

Of course, players should be reminded that some codes do affect GTA San Andreas in undesirable ways. Likewise, there are also many alternative ways to enter the same code, as seen in the video above.

Player

The following cheat codes apply to CJ in some way. They affect his gameplay, and range from some useful cheat codes to some more situational ones.

Code name PC Adrenaline MUNASEF

or

TAKEACHILLPILL

Armor, Health, & $250K HESOYAM

or

INEEDSOMEHELP

CJ jumps higher

KANGAROO Commit suicide

SZCMAWO

or

GOODBYECRUELWORLD Increase the Wanted Level by two stars OSRBLHH

or

TURNUPTHEHEAT

Lock the Wanted Level

AEZAKMI

or

IDOASIPLEASE

Remove all Wanted Levels ASNAEB

or

TURNDOWNTHEHEAT

Six stars instantly LJSPQK

or

BRINGITON

There are even more cheat codes that affect CJ. These cheat codes tend to be more related toward his health and DPS capabilities.

Code name

PC CJ never starves AEDUWNV

or

IAMNEVERHUNGRY

Infinite ammo WANRLTW

or

FULLCLIP

Infinite health BAGUVIX

or

NOONECANHURTME

OHKO Punches

IAVENJQ

or

STINGLIKEABEE

Spawn Jetpack YECGAA

or

ROCKETMAN

Spawn Parachute AIYPWZQP

or

LETSGOBASEJUMPING



Stats

It's an easy way to get fat CJ (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following cheat codes either max out various stats for CJ or minimize them.

Code name

PC Hitman Level for all Weapons

NCSGDAG

or

PROFESSIONALKILLER

Hitman Level for all Weapons

Maximum Fat

BTCDBCB

or

WHOATEALLTHEPIES Maximum Lung Capacity (Infinite) CVWKXAM

or

MANFROMATLANTIS

Maximum Muscle JYSDSOD

or

BUFFMEUP

Maximum Respect OGXSDAG

or

WORSHIPME Maximum Sex Appeal EHIBXQS

or

HELLOLADIES Maximum Stamina VKYPQCF

or

ICANGOALLNIGHT

Maximum vehicle skills VQIMAHA

or

NATURALTALENT

Minimum Fat & Muscle KVGYZQK

or

LEANANDMEAN



Weapons

The following cheat codes bestow the player with a weapon set. There are three weapon set cheat codes in total, as players cannot get a particular individual weapon.

Code name

PC Weapon Set 1 (AK-47, Baseball Bat, Brass Knuckles, Micro SMG, Molotov Cocktails, Pistol, Rifle, Rocket Launcher, Shotgun, Spray Paint) LXGIWYL

or

THUGSARMOURY Weapon Set 2 (Desert Eagle, Fire Extinguisher, Fist, Flamethrower, Grenades, Knife, M4, Sawn-Off Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, TEC 9)

KJKSZPJ

or

PROFESSIONALSKIT Weapon Set 3 (Chainsaw, Fist, Heat-Seeking Rocket Launcher, M4, Satchel Charges, Silenced Pistol, SMG, Sniper Rifle, SPAS 12) UZUMYMW

or

NUTTERSTOYS

Spawn vehicle

Players can spawn a Hunter (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are more than half a dozen vehicle cheat codes in GTA San Andreas. Some of them are useful for the player, while others are far more niche in nature.

Code name

PC Spawn Bloodring Banger CQZIJMB

or

OLDSPEEDDEMON

Spawn Caddy RZHSUEW

or

18HOLES Spawn Dozer EEGCYXT

or

ITSALLBULL Spawn Hunter OHDUDE Spawn Hydra JUMPJET Spawn Monster Truck AGBDLCID

or

MONSTERMASH

Spawn Quad AKJJYGLC

or

FOURWHEELFUN

Spawn Hotring Racer A PDNEJOH

or

NOTFORPUBLICROADS

Spawn Hotring Racer B VPJTQWV

or

JUSTTRYANDSTOPME

Spawn Rancher JQNTDMH



Players can spawn a Rhino (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are a few more interesting vehicle cheat codes for GTA San Andreas players to use on PC:

Code name

PC Spawn Rhino AIWPRTON

or

TIMETOKICKASS

Spawn Romero AQTBCODX

or

WHERESTHEFUNERAL

Spawn Stretch KRIJEBR

or

CELEBRITYSTATUS

Spawn Stuntplane URKQSRK

or

FLYINGTOSTUNT

Spawn Tanker AMOMHRER

or

HITTHEROADJACK

Spawn Trashmaster UBHYZHQ

or

TRUEGRIME Spawn Vortex KGGGDKP

or

IWANTTOHOVER



Miscellaneous vehicle

Flying cars is one of the most popular cheat codes (Image via Hugo One)

The following are various vehicle cheat codes that don't pertain to spawning a vehicle on PC:

Code name

PC Better suspensions

PGGOMOY

or

STICKLIKEGLUE

Bicycles jump higher



JHJOECW

or

CJPHONEHOME

Boats can fly AFSNMSMW

or

FLYINGFISH

Cars can fly RIPAZHA

or

CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG

Cars have nitro

COXEFGU

or

SPEEDFREAK

CJ's car is now Invincible and destroys all other vehicles it touches

JCNRUAD

or

TOUCHMYCARYOUDIE

CJ now has full weapon aim in vehicles

OUIQDMW

or

IWANNADRIVEBY

Vehicles have perfect handling

PGGOMOY

or

STICKLIKEGLUE

(NOTE: It's the same as the Better suspensions cheat code, but it's worth noting that they have different codes on other platforms)

Gang cheat codes

The GSF is an example of a gang in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

As gangs play a crucial role in GTA San Andreas, it's not surprising that there are several cheat codes related to them in the game. These are the following codes:

Code name PC Faster spawn rates MROEMZH Gang members and workers spawn

MROEMZH



Gang wars everywhere

ONLYHOMIESALLOWED

No peds; just gangs fighting BIFBUZZ

or

BETTERSTAYINDOORS

Recruit anybody with an AK-47 BMTPWHR

or

NOONECANSTOPUS

Recruit anybody with a Pistol SJMAHPE

or

WANNABEINMYGANG

Recruit anybody with a Rocket Launcher ZSOXFSQ

or

ROCKETMAYHEM



Pedestrian

An example of more Elvis pedestrians (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is technically one of the largest categories for cheat codes in GTA San Andreas. PC players have a wide variety of cheats to consider, starting with the pedestrian-related ones:

Code name PC Armed pedestrians FOOOXFT

or

SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS

More Elvis pedestrians

BLUESUEDESHOES

Pedestrians attack CJ BAGOWPG

or

STOPPICKINGONME

Pedestrians attack with guns BGLUAWML

or

ATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLE

Pedestrians riot IOJUFZN

or

STATEOFEMERGENCY Pedestrians riot with golf clubs AJLOJYQY

or

ROUGHNEIGHBOURHOOD



Themes affect pedestrians and traffic(Image via Rockstar Games)

These are the various theme-related cheat codes in GTA San Andreas for PC players (they affect both pedestrians and traffic):

Code name

PC Beach party CIKGCGX

or

LIFESABEACH

Carnival PRIEBJ

or

CRAZYTOWN

Pimp BEKKNQV

or

LOVECONQUERSALL Rural FVTMNBZ

or

HICKSVILLE

Triad AFPHULTL

or

NINJATOWN



An example of no traffic(Image via Rockstar Games)

These are the various traffic-related cheat codes in GTA San Andreas for PC players:

Code name

PC Aggressive drivers YLTEICZ

ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS

Beaters BGKGTJH Black traffic IOWDLAC

or

SOLONGASITSBLACK

Bouncy cars BSXSGGC

or

BUBBLECARS

Explode all vehicles CPKTNWT

or

ALLCARSGOBOOM

Invisible cars XICWMD

or

WHEELSONLYPLEASE

Ghost town (No peds or traffic) THGLOJ

or

GHOSTTOWN

Pink traffic LLQPFBN

or

PINKISTHENEWCOOL

Rural traffic KKZRPKW

or

EVERYONEISPOOR

Traffic lights are always green ZEIIVG

or

DONTTRYANDSTOPME



Time and weather

These cheat codes affect the environment (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following codes affect GTA San Andreas's time and weather. Weather cheat codes are among the most iconic in GTA San Andreas, as they're mostly done for visual flair.

These are the time-related codes on PC:

Code name

PC 0:00 all the time XJVSNAJ

or

NIGHTPROWLER

21:00 all the time OFVIAC

or

DONTBRINGONTHENIGHT

Fast gameplay PPGWJHT

or

SPEEDITUP

Slow gameplay LIYOAAY

or

SLOWITDOWN

Speed up time YSOHNUL

or

TIMEJUSTFLIESBY



These are the weather cheat codes on PC:

Code name

PC Cloudy ALNSFMZO

or

DULLDULLDAY

Foggy CFVFGMJ

or

CANTSEEWHEREIMGOING

Raining AUIFRVQS

or

STAYINANDWATCHTV

Sandstorm CWJXUOC

or

SANDINMYEARS

Storms MGHXYRM

or

SCOTTISHSUMMER

Sunny AFZLLQLL

or

PLEASANTLYWARM

Very Sunny ICIKPYH

or

TOODAMNHOT



