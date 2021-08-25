GTA San Andreas has a plethora of useful cheat codes that many PC players wish to utilize in-game.
However, it's worth noting that the PC version doesn't have every code. Some cheat codes, such as Taxi Driver don't exist in the base game on PC. That being said, most cheat codes still exist on PC for players to utilize however they wish.
Entering cheat codes on PC is easy. Just type the code while in the game. The codes will be listed here in all caps for the player's convenience (so I's don't look like lowercase L's), but players don't need caps lock on to activate these codes. GTA San Andreas has a unique hash code system, so there are more ways to enter cheat codes than what's shown below.
All GTA San Andreas cheat codes for PC
GTA San Andreas has several cheat codes that can be divided into several categories. These will be in the following categories:
Player (affects CJ)
Stats
Weapons
Spawn Vehicle
Miscellaneous vehicle
Gang
Pedestrian (including traffic and themes)
Of course, players should be reminded that some codes do affect GTA San Andreas in undesirable ways. Likewise, there are also many alternative ways to enter the same code, as seen in the video above.
Player
The following cheat codes apply to CJ in some way. They affect his gameplay, and range from some useful cheat codes to some more situational ones.
Code name
PC
Adrenaline
MUNASEF or TAKEACHILLPILL
Armor, Health, & $250K
HESOYAM or INEEDSOMEHELP
CJ jumps higher
KANGAROO
Commit suicide
SZCMAWO or GOODBYECRUELWORLD
Increase the Wanted Level by two stars
OSRBLHH or TURNUPTHEHEAT
Lock the Wanted Level
AEZAKMI or IDOASIPLEASE
Remove all Wanted Levels
ASNAEB or TURNDOWNTHEHEAT
Six stars instantly
LJSPQK or BRINGITON
There are even more cheat codes that affect CJ. These cheat codes tend to be more related toward his health and DPS capabilities.
Code name
PC
CJ never starves
AEDUWNV or IAMNEVERHUNGRY
Infinite ammo
WANRLTW or FULLCLIP
Infinite health
BAGUVIX or NOONECANHURTME
OHKO Punches
IAVENJQ or STINGLIKEABEE
Spawn Jetpack
YECGAA or ROCKETMAN
Spawn Parachute
AIYPWZQP or LETSGOBASEJUMPING
Stats
The following cheat codes either max out various stats for CJ or minimize them.
Code name
PC
Hitman Level for all Weapons
NCSGDAG or PROFESSIONALKILLER
Hitman Level for all Weapons Maximum Fat
BTCDBCB or WHOATEALLTHEPIES
Maximum Lung Capacity (Infinite)
CVWKXAM or MANFROMATLANTIS
Maximum Muscle
JYSDSOD or BUFFMEUP
Maximum Respect
OGXSDAG or WORSHIPME
Maximum Sex Appeal
EHIBXQS or HELLOLADIES
Maximum Stamina
VKYPQCF or ICANGOALLNIGHT
Maximum vehicle skills
VQIMAHA or NATURALTALENT
Minimum Fat & Muscle
KVGYZQK or LEANANDMEAN
Weapons
The following cheat codes bestow the player with a weapon set. There are three weapon set cheat codes in total, as players cannot get a particular individual weapon.
Code name
PC
Weapon Set 1 (AK-47, Baseball Bat, Brass Knuckles, Micro SMG, Molotov Cocktails, Pistol, Rifle, Rocket Launcher, Shotgun, Spray Paint)
LXGIWYL or THUGSARMOURY
Weapon Set 2 (Desert Eagle, Fire Extinguisher, Fist, Flamethrower, Grenades, Knife, M4, Sawn-Off Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, TEC 9)