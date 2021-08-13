GTA San Andreas is an all time classic and its players will always appreciate everything about this legendary game. The game has some of the most influential characters in the GTA franchise, along with some of the best missions ever seen in RPGs.

Almost everyone has played GTA San Andreas at least once in their lifetime. Many of the players who played the game have used cheat codes to make the missions a little easier.

GTA SA has nearly 100 cheats in the game that can be used across consoles and systems. With such a huge variety of cheat codes to use in the game, Rockstar Games got creative with the kind of effects these cheats triggered.

A lot of these cheats changed the theme of San Andreas, sometimes by changing the weather conditions, the sky color and sometimes even changing how the NPC's are dressed.

Some of these cheats are still remembered by the players for being the reason for hours of enjoyment and laughter.

Stated below is a list of all the cheats that were funny, in GTA San Andreas

Top 5 funniest GTA San Andreas cheats

5 - Beach Party Mode

Typing LIFESABEACH or the entering the console version of this cheat used to make all the NPCs in the game behave as though the whole world is a large beach. Once this cheat is activated, CJ's attire changes to him wearing only shorts and all the NPCs also change to beach wear. NPCs can be found setting up beach towels on the road to sun bathe.

4 - Super Punch

Typing GOHUHRNID while in the game or activating the super punch cheat on consoles in GTA San Andreas makes CJ an extremely powerful character. When the cheat is activated, CJ can start punching people into far away distances. The characters that are punched by CJ's super punch go flying across the screen in GTA, which is hilarious to look at.

3 - Ninja Theme

Typing NINJATOWN while in the game or activating the Ninja Theme cheat on consoles in GTA San Andreas turns all the NPCs in the game into Ninjas. All the NPCs are spawned wearing black clothes and they are equipped with swords.

2 - Elvis Models for People

Typing BLUESUEDESHOES while in the game or activating the Elvis theme cheat in GTA San Andreas where the NPCs are dressed like Elvis Presley. Almost all the characters spawned in the game, except gang members are wearing Elvis's jacket and pants, some in while and others in blue. This really makes GTA San Andreas a site that players should not miss out on.

1 - Funhouse Mode

Typing CRAZYTOWN while in the game or activating the Funhouse Mode cheat in GTA San Andreas makes all the NPCs dress up in fast food mascot clothes. The cheat also turns CJ's hair pink, strips him to wearing nothing but white underwear with pink hearts on it and gives him a specs with a fake nose and moustace. This by far the funniest GTA San Andreas cheat in the game. It makes the whole game cartoony and the community loves the sense of humor Rockstar has applied into the game.

Note: The views expressed are the writer's own.

Also read: 5 things that GTA San Andreas could've done better

Edited by roushan.illahi