GTA San Andreas is a game that has captured the attention of the gaming community for just shy of two decades. Its irresistible charm and unique brand of humour has catapulted the Grand Theft Auto franchise to legendary status in the gaming community.

GTA San Andreas is looked back on with extreme fondness, and still remembered to this day as one of the finest open-world games in the history of the genre. To say GTA San Andreas was a major success would massive underselling, as it is still the highest-selling PS2 game of all-time.

One of the most beloved aspects of the GTA franchise has always been cheat codes. Rockstar Game's continued efforts to incorporate this feature has won it plenty of brownie points from the gaming community.

While you could up the challenge for yourself by never using cheat codes in GTA San Andreas, sometimes, the game can have unfair difficulty spikes. Therefore, using these codes become sort of a given.

Here are the most useful cheat codes in GTA San Andreas on PC

Vehicle/item cheats:

ROCKETMAN – To get a Jetpack

IWPRTON – To get a Rhino

AIYPWZQP – To get a Parachute

VPJTQWV – To get a Racecar

KGGGDKP – To spawn Vortex Hovercraft

OHDUDE – To spawn Hunter

FOURWHEELFUN – To spawn Quad

Character/Money/Stats codes: